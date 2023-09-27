The chapter has closed on a breathtaking NFL Week 3 and we’re already looking ahead to the Week 4 fixtures on the calendar.

NFL Week 4 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under

The NFL season progresses to Week 4 following an incredible second week of action and we have some exciting matchups on the slate to look forward to.

Thursday Night Football sees the Green Bay Packers take on Detroit Lions, after both sides bounced back from week 2 losses to win last weekend.

Key matchups in week 4 include the Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, with the Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles vs Washington Commanders and Dallas Cowboys vs New England Patriots also later in the day.

Monday Night Football features the New York Giants who take on the Seattle Seahawks at MetLife Stadium.

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Detroit Lions -125 -1.5 (-110) Over 45.0 (-110) Green Bay Packers +105 +1.5 (-110) Under 45.0 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Atlanta Falcons +140 +3.0 (-110) Over 43.5 (-110) Jacksonville Jaguars -160 -3.0 (-110) Under 43.5 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Baltimore Ravens +125 +2.5 (-110) Over 41.0 (-110) Cleveland Browns -145 -2.5 (-110) Under 41.0 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Cincinatti Bengals -135 -2.5 (-110) Over 42.0 (-110) Tennessee Titans +115 +2.5 (-110) Under 42.0 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Denver Broncos -165 -3.0 (-110) Over 46.0 (-110) Chicago Bears +145 +3.0 (-110) Under 46.0 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under LA Rams -105 +1.0 (-110) Over 45.0 (-110) Indianapolis Colts -115 -1.0 (-110) Under 45.0 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Miami Dolphins +125 +2.5 (-110) Over 53.5 (-110) Buffalo Bills -145 -2.5 (-110) Under 53.5 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Minnesota Vikings -185 -3.5 (-110) Over 45.5 (-110) Carolina Panthers +165 +3.5 (-110) Under 45.5 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Pittsburgh Steelers -160 -3.0 (-110) Over 41.0 (-110) Houston Texans +140 +3.0 (-110) Under 41.0 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Tampa Bay Buccaneers +135 +3.0 (-110) Over 39.5 (-110) New Orleans Saints -155 -3.0 (-110) Under 39.5 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Washington Commanders +350 +8.5 (-110) Over 45.5 (-110) Philadelphia Eagles -450 -8.5 (-110) Under 45.5 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Las Vegas Raiders +215 +5.5 (-110) Over 47.5 (-110) LA Chargers -260 -5.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Arizona Cardinals +575 +14.0 (-110) Over 44.0 (-110) San Fransisco 49ers -850 -14.0 (-110) Under 44.0 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under New England Patriots +240 +7.0 (-110) Over 43.0 (-110) Dallas Cowboys -300 -7.0 (-110) Under 43.0 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Kansas City Chiefs -450 -9.5 (-110) Over 42.5 (-110) New York Jets +350 +9.5 (-110) Under 42.5 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Seattle Seahawks +105 +1.5 (-110) Over 47.0 (-110) New York Giants -125 -1.5 (-110) Under 47.0 (-110)

