The chapter has closed on a breathtaking NFL Week 3 and we’re already looking ahead to the Week 4 fixtures on the calendar.
NFL Week 4 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under
Thursday Night Football sees the Green Bay Packers take on Detroit Lions, after both sides bounced back from week 2 losses to win last weekend.
Key matchups in week 4 include the Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, with the Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles vs Washington Commanders and Dallas Cowboys vs New England Patriots also later in the day.
Monday Night Football features the New York Giants who take on the Seattle Seahawks at MetLife Stadium.
|Team
|Moneyline
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Detroit Lions
|-125
|-1.5 (-110)
|Over 45.0 (-110)
|Green Bay Packers
|+105
|+1.5 (-110)
|Under 45.0 (-110)
|Team
|Moneyline
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Atlanta Falcons
|+140
|+3.0 (-110)
|Over 43.5 (-110)
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|-160
|-3.0 (-110)
|Under 43.5 (-110)
|Team
|Moneyline
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Baltimore Ravens
|+125
|+2.5 (-110)
|Over 41.0 (-110)
|Cleveland Browns
|-145
|-2.5 (-110)
|Under 41.0 (-110)
|Team
|Moneyline
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Cincinatti Bengals
|-135
|-2.5 (-110)
|Over 42.0 (-110)
|Tennessee Titans
|+115
|+2.5 (-110)
|Under 42.0 (-110)
|Team
|Moneyline
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Denver Broncos
|-165
|-3.0 (-110)
|Over 46.0 (-110)
|Chicago Bears
|+145
|+3.0 (-110)
|Under 46.0 (-110)
|Team
|Moneyline
|Spread
|Over/Under
|LA Rams
|-105
|+1.0 (-110)
|Over 45.0 (-110)
|Indianapolis Colts
|-115
|-1.0 (-110)
|Under 45.0 (-110)
|Team
|Moneyline
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Miami Dolphins
|+125
|+2.5 (-110)
|Over 53.5 (-110)
|Buffalo Bills
|-145
|-2.5 (-110)
|Under 53.5 (-110)
|Team
|Moneyline
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Minnesota Vikings
|-185
|-3.5 (-110)
|Over 45.5 (-110)
|Carolina Panthers
|+165
|+3.5 (-110)
|Under 45.5 (-110)
|Team
|Moneyline
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|-160
|-3.0 (-110)
|Over 41.0 (-110)
|Houston Texans
|+140
|+3.0 (-110)
|Under 41.0 (-110)
|Team
|Moneyline
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|+135
|+3.0 (-110)
|Over 39.5 (-110)
|New Orleans Saints
|-155
|-3.0 (-110)
|Under 39.5 (-110)
|Team
|Moneyline
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Washington Commanders
|+350
|+8.5 (-110)
|Over 45.5 (-110)
|Philadelphia Eagles
|-450
|-8.5 (-110)
|Under 45.5 (-110)
|Team
|Moneyline
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Las Vegas Raiders
|+215
|+5.5 (-110)
|Over 47.5 (-110)
|LA Chargers
|-260
|-5.5 (-110)
|Under 47.5 (-110)
|Team
|Moneyline
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Arizona Cardinals
|+575
|+14.0 (-110)
|Over 44.0 (-110)
|San Fransisco 49ers
|-850
|-14.0 (-110)
|Under 44.0 (-110)
|Team
|Moneyline
|Spread
|Over/Under
|New England Patriots
|+240
|+7.0 (-110)
|Over 43.0 (-110)
|Dallas Cowboys
|-300
|-7.0 (-110)
|Under 43.0 (-110)
|Team
|Moneyline
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Kansas City Chiefs
|-450
|-9.5 (-110)
|Over 42.5 (-110)
|New York Jets
|+350
|+9.5 (-110)
|Under 42.5 (-110)
|Team
|Moneyline
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Seattle Seahawks
|+105
|+1.5 (-110)
|Over 47.0 (-110)
|New York Giants
|-125
|-1.5 (-110)
|Under 47.0 (-110)
