NFL

NFL Week 4 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL 16 Games

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
NFL field logo pic
NFL field logo pic

The chapter has closed on a breathtaking NFL Week 3 and we’re already looking ahead to the Week 4 fixtures on the calendar.

NFL Week 4 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under

RELATED: NFL Week 4 Schedule: Dates, Times And TV Channels

The NFL season progresses to Week 4 following an incredible second week of action and we have some exciting matchups on the slate to look forward to.

Thursday Night Football sees the Green Bay Packers take on Detroit Lions, after both sides bounced back from week 2 losses to win last weekend.

Key matchups in week 4 include the Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, with the Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles vs Washington Commanders and Dallas Cowboys vs New England Patriots also later in the day.

Monday Night Football features the New York Giants who take on the Seattle Seahawks at MetLife Stadium.

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
Detroit Lions -125 -1.5 (-110) Over 45.0 (-110)
Green Bay Packers +105 +1.5 (-110) Under 45.0 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
Atlanta Falcons +140 +3.0 (-110) Over 43.5 (-110)
Jacksonville Jaguars -160 -3.0 (-110) Under 43.5 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
Baltimore Ravens +125 +2.5 (-110) Over 41.0 (-110)
Cleveland Browns -145 -2.5 (-110) Under 41.0 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
Cincinatti Bengals -135 -2.5 (-110) Over 42.0 (-110)
Tennessee Titans +115 +2.5 (-110) Under 42.0 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
Denver Broncos -165 -3.0 (-110) Over 46.0 (-110)
Chicago Bears +145 +3.0 (-110) Under 46.0 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
LA Rams -105 +1.0 (-110) Over 45.0 (-110)
Indianapolis Colts -115 -1.0 (-110) Under 45.0 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
Miami Dolphins  +125 +2.5 (-110) Over 53.5 (-110)
Buffalo Bills -145 -2.5 (-110) Under 53.5 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
Minnesota Vikings -185 -3.5 (-110) Over 45.5 (-110)
Carolina Panthers +165 +3.5 (-110) Under 45.5 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
Pittsburgh Steelers -160 -3.0 (-110) Over 41.0 (-110)
Houston Texans +140 +3.0 (-110) Under 41.0 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
Tampa Bay Buccaneers  +135 +3.0 (-110) Over 39.5 (-110)
New Orleans Saints  -155 -3.0 (-110) Under 39.5 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
Washington Commanders +350 +8.5 (-110) Over 45.5 (-110)
Philadelphia Eagles -450 -8.5 (-110) Under 45.5 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
Las Vegas Raiders +215 +5.5 (-110) Over 47.5 (-110)
LA Chargers -260 -5.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
Arizona Cardinals +575 +14.0 (-110) Over 44.0 (-110)
San Fransisco 49ers -850 -14.0 (-110) Under 44.0 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
New England Patriots +240 +7.0 (-110) Over 43.0 (-110)
Dallas Cowboys  -300 -7.0 (-110) Under 43.0 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
Kansas City Chiefs -450 -9.5 (-110) Over 42.5 (-110)
New York Jets +350 +9.5 (-110) Under 42.5 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
Seattle Seahawks  +105 +1.5 (-110) Over 47.0 (-110)
New York Giants  -125 -1.5 (-110) Under 47.0 (-110)

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
NFL Schedule For Week 1
NFL

LATEST NFL Week 4 Schedule: Dates, Times And TV Channels

Author image Olly Taliku  •  18h
NFL field logo pic
NFL
NFL Week 4 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL 16 Games
Author image Olly Taliku  •  19h

The chapter has closed on a breathtaking NFL Week 3 and we’re already looking ahead to the Week 4 fixtures on the calendar. NFL Week 4 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under…

1649007659.0
NFL
Christian Watson Plans On Playing Thursday Night
Author image Owen Jones  •  15h

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson plans on playing on Thursday Night Football in a divisional clash against the Detroit Lions.   Packers WR Christian Watson (hamstring) says he…

ca times.brightspotcdn
NFL
Jets Signing Quarterback Trevor Siemien To The Practice Squad
Author image Owen Jones  •  16h
FrXBRpkWAAENkbs
NFL
Free Agent Kyle Van Noy Is Visiting With The Baltimore Ravens
Author image Owen Jones  •  17h
rsz nbcsportsbrightspotcdn8
NFL
The Cleveland Browns Have A Dominant Defense Through First Three Weeks
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  18h
NFL Public Betting Week 4
NFL
NFL Public Betting Week 4: Thursday Night Football Evenly Poised, Small Majority Siding With Detroit Lions
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  19h
Arrow to top