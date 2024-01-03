Every team is in action this weekend as the regular season comes to a close and we have all the information you need ahead of the final week including dates, times and TV channels for each fixture.

NFL Schedule For Week 18

The NFL regular season reaches its climax this weekend in week 18 of the campaign and with plenty of playoff births still available, its not one to miss.

Every team is in action this weekend, but just two games are taking place on Saturday with AFC Champions Baltimore taking on Pittsburgh in a game the Steelers have to win to make it to the post season.

Indianapolis faces off with Houston in the late kick off, with the winner securing a playoff spot the clash at Lucas Oil Stadium should be a cracker.

In the early kick offs on Sunday afternoon there are six games for fans to sink their teeth into, with the Jaguars able to secure an AFC South division title if they beat the Titans.

Carolina play Tampa Bay in another important match, as a win for the Buccaneers would see them secure the NFC South as well as a playoff birth.

The action only continues in the evening, with seven games including the Packers vs Bears with a Green Bay win securing them a playoff birth.

Monday night football is possibly the best match of all this weekend, as the Miami Dolphins go head to head with the Buffalo Bills in a winner takes all clash for the AFC East.