Every team is in action this weekend as the regular season comes to a close and we have all the information you need ahead of the final week including dates, times and TV channels for each fixture.
NFL Schedule For Week 18
The NFL regular season reaches its climax this weekend in week 18 of the campaign and with plenty of playoff births still available, its not one to miss.
Every team is in action this weekend, but just two games are taking place on Saturday with AFC Champions Baltimore taking on Pittsburgh in a game the Steelers have to win to make it to the post season.
Indianapolis faces off with Houston in the late kick off, with the winner securing a playoff spot the clash at Lucas Oil Stadium should be a cracker.
In the early kick offs on Sunday afternoon there are six games for fans to sink their teeth into, with the Jaguars able to secure an AFC South division title if they beat the Titans.
Carolina play Tampa Bay in another important match, as a win for the Buccaneers would see them secure the NFC South as well as a playoff birth.
The action only continues in the evening, with seven games including the Packers vs Bears with a Green Bay win securing them a playoff birth.
Monday night football is possibly the best match of all this weekend, as the Miami Dolphins go head to head with the Buffalo Bills in a winner takes all clash for the AFC East.
Away
Home
Date, Time, TV Channel
Venue
Steelerss
Ravens
Sat 1/6/2024, 4:30 p.m. ESPN, ESPN+, ABC
M & T Bank Stadium
Texans
Colts
Sat, 8:15 p.m. ESPN, ESPN+, ABC
Lucas Oil Stadium
Browns
Bengals
1 p.m. ET, CBS
Paycor Stadium
Vikings
Lions
1 p.m. ET, FOX
Ford Field
Jaguars
Titans
1 p.m. ET, CBS
Nissan Stadium
Jets
Patriots
1 p.m. ET, FOX
Gillette Stadium
Falcons
Saints
1 p.m. ET, CBS
Caesars Supedrome
Buccaneers
Panthers
1 p.m. ET, FOX
Bank Of AmericaStadium
Bears
Packers
1 p.m. ET, CBS
Lambeau Field
Broncos
Raiders
4:25 p.m. ET, FOX
Allegiant Stadium
Eagles
Giants
4:25 p.m. ET, CBS
MetLife Stadium
Seahawks
Cardinals
4:25 p.m. ET, FOX
State Farm Stadium
Chiefs
Chargers
4:25 p.m. ET, CBS
SoFi Stadium
Rams
49ers
Mon 11/13, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX
Levi’s Stadium
Cowboys
Commanders
4:25 p.m. ET, FOX
FedExField
Bills
Dolphins
8:20 p.m. ET, NBC
Hard Rock Stadium