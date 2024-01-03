American Football

NFL Week 18 Schedule: Dates, Times And TV Channels Ahead Of Final Regular Season Games

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
NFL Same Game Parlay
NFL Same Game Parlay

Every team is in action this weekend as the regular season comes to a close and we have all the information you need ahead of the final week including dates, times and TV channels for each fixture.

NFL Schedule For Week 18

The NFL regular season reaches its climax this weekend in week 18 of the campaign and with plenty of playoff births still available, its not one to miss.

Every team is in action this weekend, but just two games are taking place on Saturday with AFC Champions Baltimore taking on Pittsburgh in a game the Steelers have to win to make it to the post season.

Indianapolis faces off with Houston in the late kick off, with the winner securing a playoff spot the clash at Lucas Oil Stadium should be a cracker.

In the early kick offs on Sunday afternoon there are six games for fans to sink their teeth into, with the Jaguars able to secure an AFC South division title if they beat the Titans.

Carolina play Tampa Bay in another important match, as a win for the Buccaneers would see them secure the NFC South as well as a playoff birth.

The action only continues in the evening, with seven games including the Packers vs Bears with a Green Bay win securing them a playoff birth.

Monday night football is possibly the best match of all this weekend, as the Miami Dolphins go head to head with the Buffalo Bills in a winner takes all clash for the AFC East.

Away Home Date, Time, TV Channel Venue
Steelerss Ravens Sat 1/6/2024, 4:30 p.m. ESPN, ESPN+, ABC M & T Bank Stadium
Texans Colts Sat, 8:15 p.m. ESPN, ESPN+, ABC Lucas Oil Stadium
Browns Bengals 1 p.m. ET, CBS Paycor Stadium
Vikings Lions 1 p.m. ET, FOX Ford Field
Jaguars Titans 1 p.m. ET, CBS Nissan Stadium
Jets Patriots 1 p.m. ET, FOX Gillette Stadium
Falcons Saints 1 p.m. ET, CBS Caesars Supedrome
Buccaneers Panthers 1 p.m. ET, FOX Bank Of AmericaStadium
Bears Packers 1 p.m. ET, CBS Lambeau Field
Broncos Raiders 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX Allegiant Stadium
Eagles Giants 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS MetLife Stadium
Seahawks Cardinals 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX State Farm Stadium
Chiefs Chargers 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS SoFi Stadium
Rams 49ers Mon 11/13, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX Levi’s Stadium
Cowboys Commanders 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX FedExField
Bills Dolphins 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC Hard Rock Stadium
Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From American Football

Latest news

View all
David Tepper
American Football

LATEST Carolina Panthers Owner Fined For “Unacceptable Conduct” After Throwing Drink At Jaguars Fan

Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 03 2024
AJ Brown Catch
American Football
10 Best Touchdowns Of 2023: AJ Brown One Handed Catch Tops The List
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Dec 28 2023

With the regular season almost over we have taken a look at some of the top scores of the season so far – in an exclusive countdown of the top…

Derrick Henry Titans pic
American Football
Titans’ Derrick Henry says his career with Tennessee could be over at the end of the 2023 season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 18 2023

In the 2016 NFL Draft, Derrick Henry was selected in the second round by the Titans. The 29-year-old has been incredible in eight seasons with Tennessee. Henry has three Pro…

Eric Bieniemy Commadners pic
American Football
What are the chances that Eric Bieniemy is the head coach of the Commanders in 2024?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 01 2023
Bronny James
American Football
Highest Paid College Athletes 2023: Bronny James Tops The List Of Young Stars
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 30 2023
Detroit Lions
American Football
When Was The Last Time The Detroit Lions Were 8-2 After Their First 10 Games Of The Season?
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 20 2023
Saints Michael Thomas pic
American Football
How To Bet On Jacksonville Jaguars @ New Orleans Saints In Florida – FL Sports Betting Sites
Author image Andy Newton  •  Oct 19 2023
Arrow to top