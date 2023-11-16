NFL Week 11 TV Coverage, Full Schedule And Standings

Here at SportsLens we have all the information you need ahead of an exciting slate of games for NFL Week 11, with details of TV coverage, full schedule and standings below.

NFL Week 11 TV Coverage

Thursday November 16, 8:15pm ET

Cincinnati Bengals @ Baltimore Ravens – Amazon Prime Video

Sunday November 18, 1:00pm ET

Chicago Bears @ Detroit Lions – FOX

Dallas Cowboys @ Carolina Panthers – FOX

Las Vegas Raiders @ Miami Dolphins – CBS

Los Angeles Chargers @ Green Bay Packers – FOX

Tennessee Titans @ Jacksonville Jaguars – CBS

New York Giants @ Washington Commanders – FOX

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cleveland Browns – CBS

Arizona Cardinals @ Houston Texans – CBS

Sunday November 18, 4:05pm ET

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ San Francisco 49ers – FOX

Sunday November 18, 4:25pm ET

Seattle Seahawks @ Los Angeles Rams – CBS

Minnesota Vikings @ Denver Broncos – NBC

Monday November 19, 8:15pm ET

Philadelphia Eagles @ Kansas City Chiefs – ABC/ESPN

NFL Week 11 Schedule

See below every game on the slate for Week 11, which kicks off with a cracker on Thursday Night Football.

Cincinnati Bengals @ Baltimore Ravens

A huge clash between two AFC giants as star quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow go head-to-head. These teams have already met once this season, with Baltimore (7-3) pulling out a narrow victory over Cincinnati (5-4).

Both sides are coming off defeats in Week 10 after winning four straight games and stakes are high.

Chicago Bears @ Detroit Lions

The tanking Chicago Bears (3-7) are expected to have Justin Fields back as starting quarterback. The Detroit Lions (7-2) are the second-best team in the NFC this season and could potentially move on par with the Eagles at the top if they’re beaten by the Chiefs.

Lions have the number one ranked offensive line in the league so far and are heavy favorites to get another win on the board.

Dallas Cowboys @ Carolina Panthers

The Dallas Cowboys (6-3) are Super Bowl contenders if they can find consistency and are coming off a 49-17 win against the New York Giants. Their only losses have come against the Cardinals, Eagles and San Francisco 49ers.

Bryce Young earned his first win as Panthers (1-8) quarterback in Week 8 against the Texans but followed up with two straight losses to the Colts and Bears. Looks to be another mismatch defeat.

Las Vegas Raiders @ Miami Dolphins

The Las Vegas Raiders (5-5) have two straight wins in their stride since firing head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler, earning victories over the Giants and Jets but face an entirely tougher task away in Miami.

The Dolphins (6-3) are one of the NFL’s most dangerous and efficient offenses, looking to bounce back from defeat in Kansas City. They’ve lost two of their last three in uncharacteristic fashion.

Los Angeles Chargers @ Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers (3-6) have regressed massively since picking up two wins in their first three, with quarterback Jordan Love amongst the league leaders in interceptions. They won in Week 9 against the LA Rams but are wildly inconsistent.

The Chargers (4-5) employ one of the best young signal callers in the league in Justin Herbert and won two straight against the Bears and Jets before falling to defeat in a thrilling 41-38 loss against the Lions last time out.

Tennessee Titans @ Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars (6-3) were kept quiet by the 49ers in a 34-3 loss last time out but had won five straight prior against the Falcons, Bills, Colts, Saints and Steelers. Trevor Lawrence was disappointing but he’s offered a good chance to return to form.

Will Levis led the Titans (3-6) to victory in his first start against the Falcons three weeks ago but they’ve been beaten by the Steelers and Buccaneers since. Should be a close game but one Jacksonville will have the edge in.

New York Giants @ Washington Commanders

The New York Giants (2-8) are one of the most disappointing sides in the league so far but this is mainly down to injuries. They’re missing quarterback Daniel Jones and the offense has struggled massively.

Washington (4-6) have shown some signs of life including two impressive displays against the Eagles and will do well to finish the season around the .500 mark. Expected to win this one comfortably.

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh (6-3) have two straight wins under their belt over the Titans and Packers. They’ve already beaten Cleveland (6-3) this season but this time they will not be facing Deshaun Watson, who suffered a season-ending injury last week against the Ravens.

The Browns were carrying some good momentum but this is likely going to de-rail their season, even though Watson wasn’t playing nearly as well as he’s done before. Pittsburgh will fancy their chances here.

Arizona Cardinals @ Houston Texans

The Houston Texans (5-4) are balling under the lead of rookie quarterback and MVP candidate CJ Stroud, who has done nothing but blow us away through the first ten weeks of the season. Led a game-winning drive on the road on Cincinnati last week.

Arizona (2-8) are boosted with the return of Kyler Murray at quarterback and they stole an impressive 25-23 win against the Falcons last week. They’re a tanking team also though and Houston are majorly preferred.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ San Francisco 49ers

After losing three straight to the Browns, Vikings and Bengals, the San Francisco 49ers (6-3) bounced back in impressive fashion with a 34-3 win on the road in Jacksonville last week despite Christian McCaffrey’s touchdown streak coming to an end.

The Niners are fancied as a leading contender to reach the Super Bowl and Tampa Bay (4-5) likely don’t stand a chance here, even though they did well to snap a four-game losing streak against Tennessee last week.

Seattle Seahawks @ Los Angeles Rams

The Seattle Seahawks (6-3) lost to the LA Rams (3-6) in Week 1 but will aim to reverse that form in Week 11, with a stark contrast between the pair in the standings. Seattle have won three of their last four and look in great shape heading in.

The Rams have lost three straight to the Steelers, Cowboys and Packers. Despite the return of Cooper Kupp, their offense hasn’t been able to find a groove and they’ve been stagnant in recent weeks.

Minnesota Vikings @ Denver Broncos

Both sides enter this matchup full of confidence, especially the hosts. The Broncos (4-5) pulled off a huge upset on Monday Night Football to beat the Buffalo Bills and they’ve now won three in a row including wins over the Packers and Chiefs.

As for the Vikings (6-4), they’ve won five straight games – all without star receiver Justin Jefferson. Since Kirk Cousins’ achilles injury, Josh Dobbs has stepped up big time to lead Minnesota to consecutive wins against the Falcons and Saints.

Philadelphia Eagles @ Kansas City Chiefs

It’s a rematch of last season’s incredible Super Bowl to close Week 11 on Monday Night Football as the Philadelphia Eagles (8-2) aim to protect the NFL’s best record on the road against the defending champion Chiefs (7-2).

Both sides have won four of their last five outings but the Chiefs have dominated this matchup in recent history, winning each of the last three. Undoubtedly one of the most exciting games on the calendar and cannot be missed.

NFL Week 11 Standings

AFC playoff picture:

Division Leaders

1. Kansas City (7-2)

2. Baltimore (7-3)

3. Jacksonville (6-3)

4. Miami (6-3)

Wild-Card Race

5. Pittsburgh (6-3)

6. Cleveland (6-3)

7. Houston (5-4)

8. Cincinnati (5-4)

9. Buffalo (5-4)

10. Indianapolis (5-5)

11. Las Vegas (5-5)

12. Los Angeles Chargers (4-5)

13. New York Jets (4-5)

NFC playoff picture:

Division Leaders

1. Philadelphia (8-1)

2. Detroit (7-2)

3. San Francisco (6-3)

4. New Orleans (5-5)

Wild-Card Race

5. Seattle (6-3)

6. Dallas (6-3)

7. Minnesota (6-4)

8. Tampa Bay (4-5)

9. Washington (4-6)

10. Atlanta (4-6)