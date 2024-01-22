NFL

NFL: Tony Romo Says This Is “Most Devastating” Loss Of Josh Allen’s Career

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz dm 240121 josh allen missed throw
rsz dm 240121 josh allen missed throw

The cards were finally stacked in Josh Allen’s favor. The Bills were finally playing at home, the Chiefs were not the dominant juggernaut that we’ve been accustomed to them being, and Buffalo was riding quite the hot streak to go from 6-6 to a legit Super Bowl contender. But in the final game of the NFL weekend, Allen and the Bills added one more unfortunate chapter to their story.

Biggest Loss Of Josh Allen’s NFL Career?

Kansas City has always been the unclimbable hill for Allen and the Bills. Since he and Patrick Mahomes took over as quarterbacks of their respective teams, Buffalo is 0-2 in the playoff matchups between the two sides. There was the AFC Championship loss in January 2021, which was followed by the electrifying “13 Seconds” drive by the Chiefs, which lives in infamy to this day.

Round three was supposed to be Allen’s time. The frustration and anger built up over the years of being sent home at the hands of the same team was likely boiling over, and Sunday’s NFL game was one that he needed to win if he wanted to exercise his past demons and finally move past Mahomes and company.

Despite being the undisputed MVP for his team, he came up short once again. He was asked to do it all, as he passed for 168 yards and had 12 rushing attempts on the game (many of the designed nature) and he accounted for all three of Buffalo’s touchdowns. But there were a myriad of mistakes made by teammates, including dropped passes and penalties.

Romo Shares His Thoughts On The Situation

But the biggest blunder was of course made by kicker Tyler Bass, whose 44-yard field goal attempt with 1:47 remaining sailed wide right, bringing Bills fans flashback images of Scott Norwood and four-straight lost Super Bowls, one of the most successful, yet darkest, times in the franchise’s history.

According to CBS announcer Ton Romo, this one is going to sting for Allen for a long time:

This is going to be the most devastating loss of Josh Allen’s career. They had things situated for an advantage. They were at home. They worked all year, they were playing great football…He played great today. He played outstanding….But It’s just so hard to take if you’re Josh Allen cause it’s like ‘what else can I do?’

For the Chiefs, it will be on to Baltimore to take on the Ravens in the AFC Championship next Sunday and the right to advance to the Super Bowl.

On the other hand, the Bills face an off-season full of questions. The team has more than a handful of free agents and has plenty of roster tweaking to do this off-season, and they will be hard-pressed to keep all of their talent around for the coming years.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz dm 240121 josh allen missed throw
NFL

LATEST NFL: Tony Romo Says This Is “Most Devastating” Loss Of Josh Allen’s Career

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 22 2024
Zach Ertz Cardinals pic
NFL
Lions Depth Chart: Detroit is signing veteran TE and Super Bowl Champion Zach Ertz
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 22 2024

For the 2021 season, the Detroit Lions hired Dan Campell to be their new head coach. He was the interim head coach for the Dolphins in 2015. This was Campbell’s…

Lamar Jackson Ravens pic 1
NFL
Baltimore is playing in the AFC Championship game for the first time in over a decade this Sunday
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 22 2024

Out of the four divisional round games, only one wasn’t a close contest. As the #1 seed in the AFC, Baltimore was hosting C.J. Stroud and the Texans. Houston kept…

Patrick Mahomes Chiefs pic 1
NFL
Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will be playing in their sixth-straight AFC Championship game
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 22 2024
Sean Desai Eagles pic
NFL
Philadelphia has fired defensive coordinator Sean Desai after one season with the Eagles
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 22 2024
Deebo Samuel 49ers pic
NFL
49ers Injury Report: Deebo Samuel (shoulder) could miss the NFC Championship game this Sunday
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 22 2024
aab67c0c5a1a010dacae60e02e0a43f6
NFL
NFL: Chiefs Players Wave Goodbye To Buffalo Fans After Downing Bills Sunday
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 22 2024
Arrow to top