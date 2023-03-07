There are plenty of questions still to be answered regarding player movement in the NFL this off-season, but we are starting to get some answers early this week as players are re-signing and finding new homes.

The most intriguing story line, as usual, will be the quarterback carousel, which has been headlined by Aaron Rodgers. The former MVP has yet to make a decision on his future, and what he does will affect a handful of teams and what they plan to do at the QB position. But a few franchises have already begun to figure things out.

NFL Round-Up: Lamar Jackson, Derek Carr Questions Get Answered

Saints and Seahawks Answer QB Questions

The Saints and Seahawks both made headlines on Monday when it came to the quarterback position. Derek Carr was one of the bigger names on the market, and he inked a four-year deal with New Orleans, putting any rumors of him joining the Jets to rest. Not only did the Saints’ Super Bowl odds improve with the announcement, but Dennis Allen is now one of the top candidates for Coach of the Year.

Seattle re-signed the resurgent Geno Smith, who got a 3-year deal after his impressive season in 2022. It was one of the most unlikely stories of the year, but the Seahawks have rewarded him, and he’ll be their signal caller going forward.

Lamar Jackson Gets Tagged

It would have been one of the biggest quarterback classes ever, but Lamar Jackson and Aaron Rodgers aren’t technically “available”. The relationship between Jackson and the Ravens had obviously soured, but there was always the option of them placing him under the franchise tag and retaining his rights. Which they did. Rodgers is still under contract with the Packers, and reports are that he is leaning more towards retirement than anything else.

Teams can still trade for Jackson, which seems likely given his relationship with the franchise.

With Daniel Jones reaching agreement on a long-term deal, the Giants are placing their franchise tag on RB Saquon Barkley. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 7, 2023

Giants Keep Their Guys

Both Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley had serious questions about their futures, but they were both answered within a few minutes of each other on Tuesday. Before the tag deadline, Jones agreed to a contract extension that keeps him under center as the Giants quarterback of the future. Meanwhile, the team was placing the franchise tag on Barkley, keeping him in the backfield behind Jones for at least another season. The Giants are banking on last season’s strong performance going forward.

There are still plenty of questions to be answered throughout the league, and free agency officially begins on March 15th.

