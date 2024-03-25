NFL

NFL Players React To The New Rule Banning Hip-Drop Tackles

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
The NFL has been doing everything that it can to make the game safer in recent years. Every off-season there seems to be some kind of new rule or safety measure that the league attempts to get passed, and there are often new wrinkles added that cut down on some of the violent collisions and injury-inducing plays.

NFL Players React To New Hip-Drop Rule

The case is no different this year, as the NFL has agreed to ban the hip-drop tackle from the game. Defenders using the move will be penalized 15 yards, and their opponents will get an automatic first down.

And while it will certainly help in terms of cutting down on the injuries that are suffered when a defender drags a player down by his waist, there are plenty of concerns about how players are supposed to tackle with the new rule. Judging by the reaction from some of the players around the league, it appears as though it will take some getting used to. As Miami Dolphins‘ star safety Jevon Holland put it:

Breaking news: Tackling banned

 

The move was made this week during the NFL’s Annual League Meeting in Orlando, Florida. The action of a hip-drop tackle is described as such: “when the defender grabs the runner with both hands or wraps the runner with both arms; and unweights himself by swiveling and dropping his hips and/or lower body, landing on and trapping the runner’s leg(s) at or below the knee.”

Andrews’ Injury Was A Notable One From 2023

One of the most notable injuries suffered during 2023 NFL season came by way of a hip-drop tackle. Baltimore Ravens’ tight end Mark Andrews was tackled by Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson, who used a hip-drop technique in order to bring Andrews down. He suffered a cracked fibula and ligament damage, and was sidelined for 8 weeks during recovery.

That wasn’t the only major change made to the rule book on Monday. It was also announced that teams will have a third challenge call available if they simply get one of their first two correct. Before, a third was given only if the first two were successful.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
