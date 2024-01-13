NFL: Jim Harbaugh Will Interview For Chargers Job Next Week

Teams around the NFL are gearing up for the postseason, as 14 of the league’s 32 teams will battle it out for the right to play in the Super Bowl. But for a handful of other franchises, the coming week will be instrumental in their searches for a new head coach, as seven different teams now have a vacancy to fill. One of them will be interviewing one of the two biggest names on the market this cycle in the coming days.

Harbaugh Will Have First NFL Interview This Coming Week

From @NFLGameDay: The Jim Harbaugh sweepstakes are heating up, as he’s set to meet with the #Chargers. Meanwhile, Maxx Crosby could request a trade if the #Raiders don’t hire Antonio Pierce. pic.twitter.com/J3X80cumW8 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 13, 2024

Jim Harbaugh had a tumultuous season as the head coach at the University of Michigan. The team was able to win their first National Championship since 1997 after finishing with an undefeated record, but it was preceded by an alleged cheating scandal that surrounded Harbaugh and the program.

With his mission accomplished and a championship under his belt, there is plenty of speculation that the coach is looking to get back into the professional game, where he enjoyed some successful NFL seasons as the leader of the San Francisco 49ers. There are a few teams that are rumored to have interest, but only one of them has an interview scheduled thus far.

Chargers Could Be The Best Fit For Harbaugh

Things are about to ramp up for Jim Harbaugh: It’s believed the #Chargers will speak with him next week, amidst ongoing internal debate in Las Vegas and negotiations with Michigan, which won’t give him up without a fight. Details from me and @RapSheet: https://t.co/MyD2onjoYv — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 13, 2024

According to a report from Ian Rapoport on Saturday morning, Harbaugh will be meeting with the Los Angeles Chargers about their coaching vacancy this coming week, the first meeting of any kind for Harbaugh during the current cycle. Rapoport said that while it wouldn’t be up to the coach to choose a GM (which the Chargers are also looking for), the team would be looking to bring in two guys for the positions that have some synergy and understanding.

The job in Los Angeles has to be one of the more attractive landing spots for Harbaugh. Aside from the Michigan job, all of his stints during his coaching career have come on the West Coast, and the Chargers have arguably the most talented roster of any of the teams that are currently searching for a coach.

Harbaugh is the overwhelming favorite to land the job, according to BetOnline. He is listed at -300, with the nearest competitor, Ben Johnson, sitting all the way back at +500.