With the NFL Wildcard Round wrapped up for this season, just eight teams remain in the fight for Super Bowl LVIII and we have all the information you need ahead of the Divisional Round this weekend – including dates, times and TV channels for each fixture.

NFL Schedule For The Divisional Playoff Round

The NFL Wildcard Round came to a conclusion on Monday night, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers surprising everyone to knock out last season’s Super Bowl losers Philadelphia.

With just four matches for fans to sink their teeth into next weekend, the Divisional playoff round kicks off with the Baltimore Ravens taking on the Houston Texans on Saturday night.

Baltimore received a bye through the Wildcard round and earned home advantage after winning the AFC, while Houston’s sensational season continued with a surprising win against Cleveland.

The San Francisco 49ers also received a bye through the first round of playoffs, with Brock Purdy and co earning a clash against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday night.

Green Bay caused possibly the biggest upset of the playoffs so far last weekend, with an incredible win over the Cowboys in Dallas which was wrapped up by half time.

Sunday afternoon’s football kicks off with Detroit Lions welcoming Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Ford Field, as they look to advance to a Championship match for the first time in the Super Bowl era.

The final game taking place this weekend is without a doubt the most highly anticipated one, as the Buffalo Bills welcome Kansas City Chiefs to Bills Stadium.

The Chiefs and the Bills both easily overcame their Wildcard opponents last weekend, to set up an enticing affair in the Divisional Round on Sunday evening.