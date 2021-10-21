Newcastle United could sign Marc Overmars as their director of football, according to reports.

It’s been two weeks since a Saudi Arabian-backed consortium completed a £300 million takeover of the Premier League outfit.

They have now dismissed Steve Bruce from his position at St. James’ Park and are currently looking to hire a new manager.

However, the Tyneside club are also said to be searching for a director of football.

According to Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, Newcastle have added Overmars to their sporting director shortlist.

The 48-year-old is currently the director of football at Ajax, joining the Eredivisie side in the summer of 2012.

The former Netherlands international is regarded as one of the best in his roles in European football.

Overmars, who has a contract with the Dutch giants until 2024, has overseen some £550 million in player sales (as per Football London).

Given his outstanding work at Ajax, it makes sense that the Magpies are interested to hire his services.

However, it is less certain whether the 48-year-old will be tempted to join the Newcastle project.

He looks very committed to the Amsterdam based club as he has been serving there for nine years now.

Overmars also played a major portion of his football career at Ajax. He joined them in 1992 and went on to win four Eredivise titles as well as a Champions League trophy.