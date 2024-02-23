Soccer

“They don’t have much to play for” – Paul Merson Makes Bold Prediction For Arsenal Vs. Newcastle United

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Arsenal Legend Paul Merson
Arsenal Legend Paul Merson

Arsenal legend Paul Merson has backed his old club to bounce back from their UEFA Champions League setback and bag a comfortable 3-1 victory in their Premier League meeting with Newcastle United.

Arsenal Received UEFA Champions League Reality Check At Porto

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal made the trip to Estadio do Dragao for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash with FC Porto on Wednesday night (February 21). The Gunners, who had scored 11 goals in their previous two Premier League outings, failed to lodge a single shot on target against Porto and succumbed to a 1-0 defeat.

Wenderson Galeno scored the decisive goal for the Primeira Liga outfit in injury time (90+4′).

Paul Merson Predicts Easy Win For Gunners, Says Bukayo Saka Could Have A ‘Field Day’

Arsenal will look to put that defeat in the rearview mirror when they host Newcastle United on Saturday night (February 24). A whopping 18 points separate the two teams in the Premier League, and Paul Merson is confident that the north Londoners will push it to 21 after Matchday 26.

In his column for Sportskeeda, the two-time English champion wrote:

Arsenal suffered a big blow last night. They last won a European trophy 30 years ago. It just shows you how hard European competitions really are – you need the experience. They had a lot of the ball away from home, but they didn’t really know what to do with it. I’m not sure why they changed the away-goals rule – you’re now going to get games like this because teams will go into a shell in their away matches.

I don’t think their European setback will affect Arsenal this weekend. Newcastle have been inconsistent recently but have managed to remain unbeaten in their last five matches. They’re scoring goals, but they’re conceding far too many goals as well. They cannot go to Arsenal this weekend and defend like that – they’ll get destroyed.”

Merson concluded by adding:

Newcastle’s defence is struggling at the moment, but they don’t have much to play for. I like watching them play because they open games up, but they don’t want to do that against Arsenal – it could get messy. Bukayo Saka could have a field day in this fixture, and I expect Arsenal to win this game comfortably.

Merson’s prediction: 3-1 Arsenal

Eddie Howe’s side, who are in eighth place in the league rankings, won 1-0 against third-placed Arsenal in the reverse fixture back in November. Throughout history, they have met 192 times, with Arsenal winning 84, Newcastle 69, and the two playing out 39 draws.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Sir Jim Ratcliffe Manchester United Co Owner
Soccer

LATEST Why Manchester United Minority Shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe Was Unsuccessful In His Bid To Buy Chelsea

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 23 2024
Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag
Soccer
“Very unlucky to lose to United” – Chris Sutton Predicts The Outcome Of Premier League Clash Between Manchester United & Fulham
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 23 2024

Former Chelsea forward Chris Sutton has backed Manchester United to secure a slender 2-1 victory over Fulham in their upcoming Premier League meeting. Chris Sutton Believes Manchester United Will Extend…

Former Chelsea And Current Bayern Munich Manager Thomas Tuchel Might Return To Premier League
Soccer
Stan Collymore Claims Ex-Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Is ‘Targeting’ Mega Premier League Job
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 23 2024

Renowned journalist Stan Collymore has claimed former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel wants to replace Erik ten Hag as Manchester United’s manager. On Tuesday (February 20), Bayern Munich announced that they…

Barcelona Manager Xavi
Soccer
Report: Premier League Manager Top Choice To Become Xavi’s Successor, But Barcelona Not Sure About His Aura
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 23 2024
Liverpool And Premier League Legend Mohamed Salah
Soccer
Top 5 Goalscorers Over The Age Of 30 In Top 5 European Leagues This Season: Liverpool Ace Mohamed Salah Is Premier League’s Sole Representative
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 23 2024
Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea Have Conceded Many Late Goals In Premier League
Soccer
Chelsea Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Sheds Light On 24-Year-Old’s Future At Stamford Bridge Amid Links To Tottenham Hotspur
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 22 2024
Xavi And Henry Playing For Barcelona
Soccer
“Feel Proud” – Arsenal Legend Thierry Henry Heaps Praise On Barcelona Boss Xavi, Says Only One Man Has A Better Brain Than The Spaniard
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 22 2024
Arrow to top