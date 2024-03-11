Newcastle United star Kieran Trippier has heaped praise on Chelsea ace Mykhailo Mudryk, claiming the Blues’ EFL Cup victory was solely down to the Ukrainian’s rapid pace.

Mykhailo Mudryk Scored As Chelsea Beat Newcastle United In EFL Cup Quarter-Finals

Chelsea welcomed Newcastle United to Stamford Bridge for the EFL Cup quarter-final meeting on December 19. Callum Wilson found the back of the net in the 16th minute for the visitors, giving them control of the game. The Pensioners piled men forward in search of the equalizer, but it did not arrive in regular time.

In the second minute of injury time, Trippier failed to head back a seemingly straightforward cross to his goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, allowing Mudryk to ghost in behind, steal it, and send the ball into the back of the net. With no extra time in play, the match went straight to penalties, where the Blues reigned supreme, sealing a 4-2 victory. Trippier, alongside Matt Richie, failed to convert from the spot.

Trippier Lauds Mudryk Ahead Of Premier League Clash

Trippier’s Newcastle United will meet Mudryk’s Chelsea in the Premier League on Monday night (March 11), and ahead of the meeting, the Englishman could not help but single out the 23-year-old for praise.

The former Atletico Madrid man told The Times (via HITC):

“Do you know what? I don’t actually know what was happening then [EFL Cup clash against Chelsea]. It was a strange one, really. I was just making a mistake and then making another mistake.

“As for Chelsea, it’s one of those. The amount of times that I’ve headed the ball back to the ’keeper, but as he crossed the ball, I couldn’t see where the ball was because Fabi [Schär] was in front of me and then it just skidded across the floor and I tried to just glance it back.”

He concluded by adding

“[Mykhailo] Mudryk’s on my tail and he’s lightning. If it was anybody else, I don’t think they would have got it.”

Mudryk has been under fire for not being clinical enough in front of goal. He has played 20 Premier League matches this season, scoring thrice and providing three assists. It will be interesting to see if he can add a goal or two to his tally when he meets a familiar foe at Stamford Bridge on Monday.