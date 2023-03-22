NFL

New York Jets Trade Elijah Moore To The Cleveland Browns

Author image
Owen Jones
2 min read
Twitter Linkedin
Moore
Moore

The New York Jets have traded wide receiver Elijah Moore and a third-round pick to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a second-round pick. 

 

The deal was somewhat expected as the Jets just signed wide receivers Allen Lazard and Mecole Hardman. Last season, Moore requested a trade and he has now been granted that request.

https://www.nbcsports.com/sites/rsnunited/files/article/hero/getty-elijah-moore.jpg

Elijah Moore was the Jets’ second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He quickly made a name for himself as a dynamic playmaker on the field. His speed and run after catch ability made him one of the upcoming young wide receivers in the NFL. Last season, however, Moore racked up only 37 catches for 446 yards and 1 touchdown.

Why Make This Trade?

The move is a good one for the Jets. They have done a good job rebuilding their roster over the past few years. With the addition of the second-round pick, the team now has a 3 picks in the first two rounds of the 2023 NFL draft. This gives the Jets plenty of flexibility to address their needs and continue to build for the future.

The trade is also a big win for the Browns. With Moore on board, the team now has another dynamic weapon in its already potent offense. Moore will likely slot in as the team’s primary slot receiver alongside Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones. Cleveland is +400 to win the AFC North according to Ohio sportsbooks.

This trade is a win-win for both teams. The Jets get the draft capital they need to continue building for the future. The Browns get a talented young receiver who could help take their offense to the next level. It’s a move that will be watched closely by NFL fans as the 2023 draft approaches, and it will be interesting to see how both teams benefit from this deal.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones
Author Image

Owen Jones

Twitter Linkedin
Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Moore
NFL

LATEST New York Jets Trade Elijah Moore To The Cleveland Browns

Author image Owen Jones  •  8min
Hardmna
NFL
New York Jets Sign Speedy Receiver Mecole Hardman
Author image Owen Jones  •  3h

The New York Jets have signed former Kansas City Chiefs Mecole Hardman to a one-year deal according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.   Source: Mecole Hardman has agreed to terms with…

Johnson 1
NFL
Jacksonville Jaguars Sign Running Back D’Ernest Johnson
Author image Owen Jones  •  4h

The Jacksonville Jaguars have made a move to bolster their backfield, signing running back D’Ernest Johnson to a one-year contract.   Former Browns’ free-agent running back D’Ernest Johnson reached agreement…

rsz richardson anthony 221112 1347 timcasey
NFL
WATCH: Thomas Davis Predicts Panthers Will Pass on Bryce Young, Draft Anthony Richardson
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  20h
veronika rajek 1
NFL
Tom Brady’s New Girlfriend, Veronika Rajek’s Sizzling Swimsuit Photos Revealed
Author image David Evans  •  Mar 21 2023
Lions
NFL
NFL Division Odds 2023: Detroit Lions Favored To Win NFC North
Author image Owen Jones  •  Mar 21 2023
Jones
NFL
Dallas Cowboys Sign Running Back Ronald Jones
Author image Owen Jones  •  Mar 21 2023
Arrow to top