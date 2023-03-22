New York Jets Trade Elijah Moore To The Cleveland Browns

The New York Jets have traded wide receiver Elijah Moore and a third-round pick to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a second-round pick.

Trade: Jets are sending WR Elijah Moore to the Cleveland Browns, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 22, 2023

The deal was somewhat expected as the Jets just signed wide receivers Allen Lazard and Mecole Hardman. Last season, Moore requested a trade and he has now been granted that request.

Elijah Moore was the Jets’ second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He quickly made a name for himself as a dynamic playmaker on the field. His speed and run after catch ability made him one of the upcoming young wide receivers in the NFL. Last season, however, Moore racked up only 37 catches for 446 yards and 1 touchdown.

Why Make This Trade?

The move is a good one for the Jets. They have done a good job rebuilding their roster over the past few years. With the addition of the second-round pick, the team now has a 3 picks in the first two rounds of the 2023 NFL draft. This gives the Jets plenty of flexibility to address their needs and continue to build for the future.

The trade is also a big win for the Browns. With Moore on board, the team now has another dynamic weapon in its already potent offense. Moore will likely slot in as the team’s primary slot receiver alongside Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones. Cleveland is +400 to win the AFC North according to Ohio sportsbooks.

This trade is a win-win for both teams. The Jets get the draft capital they need to continue building for the future. The Browns get a talented young receiver who could help take their offense to the next level. It’s a move that will be watched closely by NFL fans as the 2023 draft approaches, and it will be interesting to see how both teams benefit from this deal.