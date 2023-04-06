New York Jets Sign Former Green Bay Packers Quarterback Tim Boyle

The New York Jets have signed former Green Bay Packers quarterback…….Tim Boyle.

The #Jets are signing veteran QB Tim Boyle to a one-year deal, source says. He reunites with offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who was his OC with the #Packers. And that means someday between now and the end of time, he’ll reunite with this guy, too… pic.twitter.com/hIt0ddPNuU — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 6, 2023

This is not the Green Bay quarterback Jets fans were hoping to be acquired by the team. Ever since the NFL offseason started the Jets have been the favorites to land Aaron Rodgers in a trade. They do, however, sign a quarterback who is familiar with new offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. He coached Boyle and Rodgers in his time as OC with the Green Bay Packers.

Boyle played college football at Eastern Kentucky before going undrafted in the 2018 NFL Draft. He then signed with the Green Bay Packers as a free agent and spent two seasons backing up Aaron Rodgers. In his time with the Packers, Boyle appeared in just three games completing 3/4 passes for 15 yards. Boyle then made three starts for the Detroit Lions going 0-3. Boyle had a 64.9% completion percentage throwing 3 touchdowns to 6 interceptions.

He will join a Jets quarterback room that includes Zach Wilson, who was selected with the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. At this current moment, the only quarterbacks on the roster are Boyle and Zach Wilson. It seems inevitable at this point if/when Aaron Rodgers is traded to the Jets, but time will tell if that will happen sooner rather than later.

New York is +220 to win the AFC East according to New York betting sites.

While it remains to be seen how much playing time Boyle will see with the Jets, his signing adds depth and competition to a position of need for the team. The Jets are banking on trading for Aaron Rodgers, so they are going all in for the future Hall of Famer.