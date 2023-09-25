New York Jets Rumors: Matt Ryan Not Interested In QB Job

The New York Jets are back to where they were a year ago. After acquiring Aaron Rodgers in the offseason only to lose him for the year just a few plays in, the team is struggling with Zach Wilson as their starting quarterback.

New York Jets Rumors: Matt Ryan Is Not Interested In QB Job

𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: Free Agent QB Matt Ryan says he has no interest in joining the #Jets despite reports saying he does. “No, not on my end. I’ve got no interest in doing that right now. I’m enjoying what I’m doing.” There was a report stating that Matt Ryan and Carson Wentz both… pic.twitter.com/vX35goNxyB — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) September 25, 2023

After coming up with a big Week 1 victory over a division opponent, they’ve scored just 20 total points in the past two games, suffering losses to the Cowboys and Patriots. Frustration seemed to boil over on Sunday against New England, as sideline outbursts seemed to show unhappiness within New York’s offense.

Since the moment Rodgers went down with his injury, the questions have been swirling about what the Jets plan to do about their QB situation. Is it Zach Wilson who gives the team the best chance to win? Or would they go after a veteran via trade or on the free agent market?

There have been some recognizable names that have been floated as possibilities. Some have made more sense than others, but there has been no official word of interest from the Jets in any of the available pass throwers.

But in the week leading up to the team’s Week 3 game against New England, the name Matt Ryan began to pop up as a serious possibility for New York. Ryan played and started 12 games last season for the Indianapolis Colts as something of a stop gap between quarterbacks for that franchise, and his numbers weren’t great. He threw 13 interceptions to his 14 touchdowns, and had the lowest passer rating of his career in 2022.

Schedule Doesn’t Get Any Easier For New York

Matt Ryan it seems doesn’t actually have interest in the #Jets: pic.twitter.com/8LFhYwRr8Q — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) September 25, 2023

But desperate times call for desperate measures for the Jets, and they apparently had been working the phones with Ryan’s agent during the past week.

According to Matt Ryan himself, he is not interested in taking the job. It was reported on Monday that his agent did his job in exploring all of the possibilities, but that the veteran QB won’t be under center this year for the Jets.

Where do Robert Saleh and company go from here? The head coach has said that the team won’t be looking into making a quarterback change this coming week, and that he believes Zach Wilson currently gives them the best chance to win.

Things won’t be getting any easier in the next few weeks. New York has the defending champion Chiefs on the schedule next, and will take on the Eagles just two weeks later. If the team hopes to salvage any part of the 2023 season, they’ll have to fix their quarterback issues soon.

