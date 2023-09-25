NFL

New York Jets Rumors: Matt Ryan Not Interested In QB Job

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
rsz mattryan
rsz mattryan

The New York Jets are back to where they were a year ago. After acquiring Aaron Rodgers in the offseason only to lose him for the year just a few plays in, the team is struggling with Zach Wilson as their starting quarterback.

New York Jets Rumors: Matt Ryan Is Not Interested In QB Job

After coming up with a big Week 1 victory over a division opponent, they’ve scored just 20 total points in the past two games, suffering losses to the Cowboys and Patriots. Frustration seemed to boil over on Sunday against New England, as sideline outbursts seemed to show unhappiness within New York’s offense.

Since the moment Rodgers went down with his injury, the questions have been swirling about what the Jets plan to do about their QB situation. Is it Zach Wilson who gives the team the best chance to win? Or would they go after a veteran via trade or on the free agent market?

There have been some recognizable names that have been floated as possibilities. Some have made more sense than others, but there has been no official word of interest from the Jets in any of the available pass throwers.

But in the week leading up to the team’s Week 3 game against New England, the name Matt Ryan began to pop up as a serious possibility for New York. Ryan played and started 12 games last season for the Indianapolis Colts as something of a stop gap between quarterbacks for that franchise, and his numbers weren’t great. He threw 13 interceptions to his 14 touchdowns, and had the lowest passer rating of his career in 2022.

Schedule Doesn’t Get Any Easier For New York

But desperate times call for desperate measures for the Jets, and they apparently had been working the phones with Ryan’s agent during the past week.

According to Matt Ryan himself, he is not interested in taking the job. It was reported on Monday that his agent did his job in exploring all of the possibilities, but that the veteran QB won’t be under center this year for the Jets.

Where do Robert Saleh and company go from here? The head coach has said that the team won’t be looking into making a quarterback change this coming week, and that he believes Zach Wilson currently gives them the best chance to win.

Things won’t be getting any easier in the next few weeks. New York has the defending champion Chiefs on the schedule next, and will take on the Eagles just two weeks later. If the team hopes to salvage any part of the 2023 season, they’ll have to fix their quarterback issues soon.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz mattryan
NFL

LATEST New York Jets Rumors: Matt Ryan Not Interested In QB Job

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  26min
C.J. Stroud Texans pic
NFL
Texans’ C.J. Stroud has made NFL history through the first three games of his NFL career
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  1h

In Week 3, the Texans routed the Jaguars on the road, 37-17 for their first win of the 2023 season. That win was rookie QB C.J. Stroud’s first as a…

Joshua Dobbs Cardinals pic
NFL
Cardinals’ Joshua Dobbs picked up his first win as an NFL starter in Week 3 vs. the Cowboys
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  4h

Coming into the season, the Arizona Cardinals were picked to be one of the worst teams in the NFL. Many had been predicting that the team was “tanking” so that…

Joe Burrow Bengals pic
NFL
Bovada Los Angeles Rams vs Cincinnati Bengals Betting Offer: $750 Monday Night Football Free Bet
Author image Andy Newton  •  11h
Joe Burrow Bengals pic 1
NFL
Bengals Depth Chart: If Joe Burrow can’t play tonight, who will start at QB for Cincinnati?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  5h
Highest-paid NFL teams- SportsLens.com
NFL
BetNow Philadelphia Eagles vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Betting Offer: $1000 Monday Night Football Free Bet
Author image Andy Newton  •  11h
Miami Dolphins pic
NFL
The Dolphins’ 130 points through three games is the second-most all-time in NFL history
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  5h
Arrow to top