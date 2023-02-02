NFL

New Orleans Saints Interviewing Joe Woods For Defensive Coordinator

Author image
Owen Jones
2 min read
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Woods
Woods

The New Orleans Saints are interviewing Joe Woods for their open defensive coordinator position.

 

The New Orleans Saints are bringing in former Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods to interview for their open DC job, according to a report. Woods has spent time with Saints head coach Dennis Allen in the past.

In 2014, both were a part of the Raiders organization. Woods was recently fired after spending three seasons as Cleveland’s defensive coordinator. The Browns went with Jim Schwartz to lead the defense after the dismissal. It looks to be that Woods is garnering interest for the same job he was just fired from rather quickly.

Woods was not the only negative holding the Cleveland defense back. However, there is an obvious lack of personnel issues that hurt too. Perhaps those around the league will consider that.

https://www.gannett-cdn.com/media/2023/01/10/USATODAY/usatsports/964c8bbd3b804b95a1a1ebd584e1683a.jpg?width=660&height=441&fit=crop&format=pjpg&auto=webp

Woods has coached around the league on the defensive side since 2004 with multiple teams. At 52 years old, he will surely get another chance. It will have to be seen if that comes with the Saints and he reunites with Allen, or that is elsewhere.

https://a.espncdn.com/photo/2020/1021/r763991_1296x729_16-9.jpg

If Woods were to get the job, he’d have much better talent on the defensive side of the ball. Players like Cameron Jordan and Marshon Lattimore are both top tier players at their respected positions. Also corner-back Alontae Taylor has emerged as a solid corner in his rookie season. There is a lot to like here with this defense.

Now with Sean Payton being traded to the Denver Broncos means Dennis Allen will have at least one more year as the head coach. In one of the worst divisions in the NFL, New Orleans may be the favorite to win the NFC South according to Louisiana sports-books. Now with Tom Brady retiring and out of the picture for the Buccaneers, this might be the time for the Saints to step up.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones

Owen Jones

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Calv Johnson
NFL

LATEST Detroit Lions Legend Calvin Johnson Says Their Relationship Is “Trending Up”

Author image Kyle Curran  •  38min
Jason Kelce and widew
NFL
Eagles Center Jason Kelce Reveals Wife Could Give Birth At Super Bowl
Author image Kyle Curran  •  54min

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce has said that his wife Kylie could give birth at the Super Bowl next weekend, with her being 38 weeks pregnant.  The Arizona showdown on…

Chad
NFL
Former NFL Star Chad Ochocinco Saved Most Of His Money By Flying Commercially And Wearing Fake Jewelry
Author image Kyle Curran  •  1h

Former NFL Star Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson earned almost $50 million during his football career, and there’s every chance he still has plenty of that left.  Most sports stars these days…

1f7e966fc5aa3b1242209866f367131dY29udGVudHNlYXJjaGFwaSwxNjQzODIyMTU2 2.65010544
NFL
Robert Kraft aiming to bring Tom Brady back on one-day contract
Author image Joe Lyons  •  2h
Dre Bly 1
NFL
Detroit Lions Hire Another Former Player In Dre Bly
Author image Kyle Curran  •  2h
Super Bowl XLIX
NFL
The Five Most Watched Super Bowls On TV
Author image Kyle Curran  •  3h
patriots falcons super bowl 51 recap highlights mvpjpg
NFL
Top 5 Super Bowls Of All-Time
Author image Joe Lyons  •  4h
Arrow to top