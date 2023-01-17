NFL

Cleveland Browns Hire Jim Schwartz As Defensive Coordinator.

Author image
Owen Jones
2 min read
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Schwartz
Schwartz
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

Schwartz, who took a win-less Detroit team to the playoffs in three seasons, has been hired as the Browns’ Defensive Coordinator.

 

Schwartz spent the past two seasons as a defensive adviser for Tennessee. The 56-year-old was one of four candidates to meet with the Browns, who went 7-10 this season and had defensive issues from the beginning. He previously worked with Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry in Philadelphia.

Cleveland’s search for a coordinator began last week when they fired defensive coordinator Joe Woods after three seasons. The Browns also met with Steelers assistant Brian Flores, Seahawks associate head coach Sean Desai and Eagles passing game coordinator Dennard Wilson.

Schwartz was by far the most experienced candidate, and his familiarity with the 4-3 defensive scheme aligns with Cleveland’s preference and the club’s personnel. Known for a fiery demeanor, Schwartz also will provide some balance to the Browns staff under the even-keeled Stefanski.

https://www.gannett-cdn.com/-mm-/cc4274785f57cc8d24f7f1105dae6abd88d68078/c=0-314-4240-2699/local/-/media/2018/01/02/AsburyPark/B9330837246Z.1_20180102205328_000_GKLKOP47E.1-0.jpg

Schwartz began his pro career as a scout with Cleveland in the 1990s. He’ll take over the Browns’ defense once he signs his contract. He has yet to do so at this current time. Schwartz previously worked as a coordinator with the Titans (8 seasons), Bills (1) and Eagles (5). He won a Super Bowl running Philadelphia’s defense in 2017.

One of Schwartz’s top priorities will be fixing Cleveland’s run defense. The Browns allowed 135 yards per game under Woods. He was unable to get the most out of a group led by star defensive end Myles Garrett. The Browns need to upgrade their defensive front in the off-season for Schwartz. He has always had big run-stuffing tackles.

When Schwartz was with Buffalo in 2014, the Bills led the league in sacks and finished fourth in yards allowed. During the Super Bowl season in Philadelphia, the Eagles ranked first against the run (79.2) and were fourth in takeaways (31). A very good hire for a struggling Cleveland defense.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones

Owen Jones

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Lombardi
NFL

LATEST Chargers Fire OC Joe Lombardi After Playoff Collapse Vs Jaguars

Author image Kyle Curran  •  1h
tom brady a0587059ffb644e1a29e1d64e23bbd46
NFL
BetOnline Release Tom Brady Retirement Odds After Bucs’ Early Playoff Exit
Author image Kyle Curran  •  2h

After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were beat well by the Dallas Cowboys last night, BetOnline have released odds on Tom Brady to retire, and more with the legend refusing to…

cowboys playoff winning
NFL
Who Has The Best NFL Divisional Round Playoff Stats Out Of The Remaining Teams?
Author image Kyle Curran  •  2h

As the NFL Wild Card playoff round comes to an end, all eyes are now on this weekends Divisional round and we’re taking a look at which of the remaining…

giants vs 49ers
NFL
NFL Head-to-Head Stats For Divisional Round Weekend: 2023 Divisional Weekend Fixtures & Betting
Author image Andy Newton  •  8h
mark andrews sam hubbard
NFL
Ravens TE Mark Andrews Hits 20.72 MPH Chasing Sam Hubbard – How Does it Compare With Fastest NFL Players in 2022/23 Season?
Author image David Evans  •  18h
jim harbaugh2
NFL
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport Says Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh is Favorite to be Next Denver Broncos Head Coach
Author image David Evans  •  Jan 15 2023
jalen ramsey
NFL
Rams CB Jalen Ramsey Tweets Message Suggesting He May Be Leaving
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Jan 13 2023
Arrow to top