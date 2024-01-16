NFL

New Orleans Saints Fire OC After 15 Seasons

Author image
Owen Jones
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
exgea487irvxy3yq3tdy
exgea487irvxy3yq3tdy

The New Orleans Saints have fired offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael Jr. after 15 seasons with the team. He was the last remaining coach from the Sean Payton era.

 

Many though that Head Coach Dennis Allen would be the one to get the boot, but recent reports suggest his job is safe for at least one more season. He also relieved the duties of Senior Offensive Assistant Bob Bicknell and Wide Receivers Coach Kodi Burns.

One can argue that this season for the Saints offensively took a step back. Getting Derek Carr was supposed to be an upgrade for them to take this team to the next level and win the division. However, that was not the case as they were just on the outside looking in and missed the playoffs. Some of these factors can be attributed to injuries on the offensive side of the ball. Wide receiver Michael Thomas was, yet again, injured for most of the season and perennial offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk missed critical games towards the end of the season.

Some of the blame of their offensive struggles can be put on Derek Carr, but he had a very good statistical 2023-24 NFL season. Carr threw for 25 touchdowns to 8 interceptions. However, his yards per attempt were a meager 7.1. Maybe the lack of plays of throwing the ball downfield can be put on the OC for being mostly conservative in his play calling.

https://saintswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2022/10/USATSI_19247025.jpg?w=1024&h=576&crop=1

Carmichael was the last coach that Sean Payton hired and was the longest tenured coach on the staff up until this point. The Saints are now looking for a New OC as are many teams. That specific position should be one of the best OC openings as the Saints have a very established NFL quarterback like Derek Carr.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones
Author Image

Owen Jones

Twitter Linkedin
Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
louis rees zammit
NFL

LATEST Wales Rugby Star Louis Rees-Zammit Has Just a 20% Chance to Play an NFL Game According to Betting Odds

Author image David Evans  •  Jan 16 2024
exgea487irvxy3yq3tdy
NFL
New Orleans Saints Fire OC After 15 Seasons
Author image Owen Jones  •  Jan 16 2024

The New Orleans Saints have fired offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael Jr. after 15 seasons with the team. He was the last remaining coach from the Sean Payton era.   The…

USATSI 21826874 168397130 lowres
NFL
When Was The Last Time The Baltimore Ravens Reached The Super Bowl?
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 16 2024

The Baltimore Ravens are in prime position to launch a strong challenge at winning a third championship in franchise history, but when was the last time they reached a Super…

USATSI 21710928 168397130 lowres
NFL
When Was The Last Time The Buffalo Bills Reached The Super Bowl?
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 16 2024
Patrick Mahomes Chiefs pic
NFL
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes set to face Josh Allen and the Bills in his first career road playoff game
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 16 2024
Nick Siriani Eagles pic
NFL
Should Philadelphia’s Nick Siriani be worried about his job security after a 32-9 loss in the wildcard round?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 16 2024
USATSI 21453574 168397130 lowres 1
NFL
NFL Playoffs Divisional Round Super Computer Picks – AI Compiles Info To Produce Score Predictions
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 16 2024
Arrow to top