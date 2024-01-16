New Orleans Saints Fire OC After 15 Seasons

The New Orleans Saints have fired offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael Jr. after 15 seasons with the team. He was the last remaining coach from the Sean Payton era.

The #Saints confirm the move, adding that Dennis Allen has also relieved senior offensive assistant Bob Bicknell and WRs coach Kodi Burns of their duties. https://t.co/6GgGzS2gOZ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 16, 2024

Many though that Head Coach Dennis Allen would be the one to get the boot, but recent reports suggest his job is safe for at least one more season. He also relieved the duties of Senior Offensive Assistant Bob Bicknell and Wide Receivers Coach Kodi Burns.

One can argue that this season for the Saints offensively took a step back. Getting Derek Carr was supposed to be an upgrade for them to take this team to the next level and win the division. However, that was not the case as they were just on the outside looking in and missed the playoffs. Some of these factors can be attributed to injuries on the offensive side of the ball. Wide receiver Michael Thomas was, yet again, injured for most of the season and perennial offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk missed critical games towards the end of the season.

Some of the blame of their offensive struggles can be put on Derek Carr, but he had a very good statistical 2023-24 NFL season. Carr threw for 25 touchdowns to 8 interceptions. However, his yards per attempt were a meager 7.1. Maybe the lack of plays of throwing the ball downfield can be put on the OC for being mostly conservative in his play calling.

Carmichael was the last coach that Sean Payton hired and was the longest tenured coach on the staff up until this point. The Saints are now looking for a New OC as are many teams. That specific position should be one of the best OC openings as the Saints have a very established NFL quarterback like Derek Carr.