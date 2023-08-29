New Orleans Saints Depth Chart: Veteran Jaylon Smith Released

The New Orleans Saints have released former second round pick of the Dallas Cowboys Jaylon Smith as roster decrease to 53 later this afternoon.

The #Saints are releasing veteran LB Jaylon Smith, source said, though he’s got a good chance to return on the practice squad. He’ll have other options, too. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 29, 2023

Smith had a promising first couple of season fro the Dallas Cowboys. Him and linebacker Leighton Vander Esch were seen as one of the best linebacker duos in the NFL. His play lead him to make his only Pr Bowl back in 2019. Smith had started all 16 games and had 154 combined tackles with 89 solo tackles. Smith also had two forced fumbles and an interception.

However, after the 2020 season, Smith bounced around the league and played for three teams in 2021: Dallas Cowboys Green Bay Packers, and New York Giants. Smith only appeared in 10 games that season. Last season Smith played with the New York Giants and played in 11 games while starting in 11. In his age 28 season, Smith signed with the New Orleans Saints hoping to revitalize his career, however, he was the odd man out in the linebacker room.

How This Effects The Saints Depth Chart

Smith was listed as second string weak side linebacker after starter Pete Werner. Now with the release of Jaylon Smith, it looks like undrafted free agent rookie out of Vanderbilt Anfernee Oriji will take his place as second string. Jaylon Smith might be able to sign back on the practice squad but that remains to be seen. Smith seemed to still have something left in the tank, but he may be only offered to be on the practice squad for most teams, sadly.

The New Orleans Saints are favorites to win the NFC South at +125 according to Louisiana sportsbooks.

The Saints defense is one of their strong suits and cutting Jaylon Smith should not put a damper on things as they contend for the NFC South Title.