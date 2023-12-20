New Details Of Draymond Green Suspension Have Been Revealed

The Golden State Warriors took on the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night in a nationally televised broadcast, and it marked the fourth game that Draymond Green has missed due to his current suspension. And while he was absent from the contest, there were some new details revealed about the indefinite leave that the NBA has forced upon the hot-tempered, 12-year veteran.

New Details Of Dramyond Green Suspension Revealed

BREAKING: Draymond Green has been ejected pic.twitter.com/ZRphQekEPX — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) December 13, 2023

We knew that Green would be subject to counseling. That was a part of the announcement when the indefinite suspension was handed down, and he must complete the mandated program before he is eligible to return. As Shams Charania reported on Monday, that will be a process that will last at least three weeks.

But what is Draymond Green able to do in the meantime other than receive guidance for his on-court anger issues?

According to a sideline report during TNT’s broadcast, Green is allowed to practice and work out with his teammates, though it is not something he has participated in yet. He is allowed at the team’s facility until 5pm on game days, when he is then sent home. He is not allowed to attend any Warriors games at this point of his suspension. The report went on to say that the lack of his presence has been noticeable both on the court and off, as Steph Curry and company have had to adjust without one of their starters.

Green Will Miss Some Important Games Over The Next 3 Weeks

Udonis Haslem suggests Draymond Green is targeting players who won’t retaliate “He’s [messing with] people who really aren’t going to do nothing back” https://t.co/7C0vKxmqaa — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) December 19, 2023

It is unclear exactly how much time Draymond Green will miss, but he’ll be out until at least the second week of January. He has played in just 15 games so far this season after signing a $100 million deal over the summer, having been ejected in 20% of the games that he has participated in. The league had no choice but to seriously reprimand him for his latest gaffe, and it marks the fourth time during the 2023 calendar year that Green has been suspended.

The Warriors were already struggling even when their starting power forward was available, but they are 2-1 without him before the results of the game against the Celtics come in. Some of the important matchups that Golden State will play without him over the next few weeks include games against the Mavericks, Heat, and Nuggets twice.