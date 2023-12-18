NBA

Warriors’ Draymond Green to remain suspended for at least three weeks

Zach Wolpin
Draymond Green Warriors pic
In 12 professional seasons, Draymond Green is a four-time champion with the Warriors. He’s been an incredible player over the years for Golden State. Green isn’t a 30-point-per-game scorer like Steph Curry. However, he’s a glue guy for the Warriors who does the little things necessary to win. 

That includes making what some would call “dirty” plays and crossing the line in games. Green has had a history of this throughout his career. He lets his temper get the best of him and that’s happened more than a few times in 2023. The 33-year-old was suspended last week by the league. It was announced today that Green has started counseling and is out for at least three more weeks.

Golden State will not play for the Warriors again until 2024


Shams Charanaia of The Athletic reported that Green is out for at least the next three weeks for Golden State. That means the four-time all-star will not play for the Warriors again until after the new year. Green is set to miss the next three weeks for the Golden State and will miss roughly 12 games. Earlier this season, he was suspended for five games after he put Rudy Gobert in a headlock.

Against the Suns last week, Draymond Green struck Jusuf Nurkic in the face. His “repeated history of unsportsmanlike acts” played into his suspension. The league could only allow Green to do so much. Green is reportedly now seeking counseling for all of this and is out for at least three weeks. He’ll have to handle a few things off the court before he returns to the Warriors and can play.


While Green has been a key piece to Golden State’s championship success, could it be time for the Warriors to move him? He’s been a distraction for the team in 2023-24 and they’re 12-14 overall. That is 11th in the Western Conference. While moving Draymind this season might be extreme, it’s not completely out of the question. Over the next few weeks, Green will do what he needs to get done to return to the court with his teammates.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

