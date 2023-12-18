In 12 professional seasons, Draymond Green is a four-time champion with the Warriors. He’s been an incredible player over the years for Golden State. Green isn’t a 30-point-per-game scorer like Steph Curry. However, he’s a glue guy for the Warriors who does the little things necessary to win.

That includes making what some would call “dirty” plays and crossing the line in games. Green has had a history of this throughout his career. He lets his temper get the best of him and that’s happened more than a few times in 2023. The 33-year-old was suspended last week by the league. It was announced today that Green has started counseling and is out for at least three more weeks.

Golden State will not play for the Warriors again until 2024

Draymond Green has started counseling and is expected to remain sidelined via suspension for at least the next three weeks, sources tell @ShamsCharania. Sources say Green has been understanding as he prepares to undergo the process required to return to the Warriors. — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) December 18, 2023



Shams Charanaia of The Athletic reported that Green is out for at least the next three weeks for Golden State. That means the four-time all-star will not play for the Warriors again until after the new year. Green is set to miss the next three weeks for the Golden State and will miss roughly 12 games. Earlier this season, he was suspended for five games after he put Rudy Gobert in a headlock.

Against the Suns last week, Draymond Green struck Jusuf Nurkic in the face. His “repeated history of unsportsmanlike acts” played into his suspension. The league could only allow Green to do so much. Green is reportedly now seeking counseling for all of this and is out for at least three weeks. He’ll have to handle a few things off the court before he returns to the Warriors and can play.

Draymond Green has begun counseling and is expected to miss at least the next three weeks, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/CfaUm5acKv — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 18, 2023



While Green has been a key piece to Golden State’s championship success, could it be time for the Warriors to move him? He’s been a distraction for the team in 2023-24 and they’re 12-14 overall. That is 11th in the Western Conference. While moving Draymind this season might be extreme, it’s not completely out of the question. Over the next few weeks, Green will do what he needs to get done to return to the court with his teammates.