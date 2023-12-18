NBA

Draymond Green Will Miss At Least The Next 10 Warriors Games

Anthony R. Cardenas
He has played in just 15 games so far this season, and won’t play for at least the next ten, as Draymond Green began his counseling over the weekend. The hot-tempered Golden State Warriors forward is serving his latest suspension after backhanding Jusuf Nurkic in a game last week. His fourth suspension of the 2023 calendar year was initially deemed indefinite, but we got a clearer picture on Monday of the potential extent of Green’s absence in the lineup.

Warriors Will Be Without Draymond Green For 3+ Weeks

According to a report by Shams Charania published by The Athletic, the counseling that Draymond Green is receiving will last at least three weeks. He has already missed two games, and the Warriors have 10 scheduled between now and January 8th, including some of the most important matchups of the first half of the season.

The Warriors will be without Green for games against the Celtics, Mavericks, and Heat, and for two games against the Nuggets. Luckily, they play just one game away from San Francisco over the next 21-days.

Golden State is currently fighting for positioning at the bottom of the Western Conference playoff standings. They have won their last two games to pull to 12-14 and within 2 games of the .500 mark, but they are still a full two behind the 10th place Suns, and 3.5 behind the coveted top-6. Klay Thompson has come on strong in the last three games to help the cause, but the team hasn’t shown the same championship pedigree that we have been accustomed to seeing so far this season, and will need all the help that they can get for the second half of the season.

What Is Green’s Future In Golden State?

But would Draymond Green even be a positive asset at this point? His on-court production has clearly diminished, and it has been more than just the ejections and suspensions that have hurt his team so far this year. The $100 million contract that he was given over the summer looks worse by the passing day, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Warriors look to eventually trade him or move on in some facet.

With 3 ejections on the young season, Green has been kicked out of 20% of the games that he has played in so far in 2023. When he does play, he is averaging 9.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5 assists per game.

