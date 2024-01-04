NBA

NBA: Monk Scores 37 In Double-OT Matchup Between Kings And Magic

Malik Monk and Paolo Banchero stole the show in Wednesday’s matchup between the Sacramento Kings and Orlando Magic, both putting up a season-high in points in a battle that lasted 58 minutes of game time. But it was Monk’s side who took home the victory in a long-winded game between two fatigued teams.

Monk, Banchero Show Out, Kings Outlast Magic In Double OT

One overtime period would have sufficed. Both the Kings and Magic were playing on the second night of a back-to-back, each coming off of a tough loss to teams currently outside the playoff picture. For Orlando, it was the third of a four-game cross-country trip, and their third game in four days.

Unfortunately for both sides, the game was tied at the end of regulation, and then again after the first overtime period. It was a battle of whose legs could remain the freshest, and it was the home team that ultimately prevailed.

Monk was the leading scorer for the Kings, dropping 37 points, including 6 in the overtime periods. But he was outdone in the scoring column by Banchero, who hit big shot after big shot on his way to a career-high 43 points in the defeat. It was another impressive statistical night for Sacramento center Domantas Sabonis, who finished with a triple double that consisted of 22 points, 23 rebounds, and 12 assists.

Pacers Overtake Magic In Eastern Conference Standings

It is the third loss in a row for the Magic, who haven’t enjoyed a victory yet on the road trip. The concluding game won’t be an easy one, either, as they’ll face a clean road sweep unless they are able to overcome the Denver Nuggets on Friday. They have slipped in the Eastern Conference standings a bit, as the Indiana Pacers have now passed them while riding a 5-game winning streak.

For the Kings, it was a much-needed victory after losing as a 13+ point home favorite the night before. They are holding on to the 5th spot in the West, but losses against the Trail Blazers and Hornets in the past couple of weeks have been concerning.

Sacramento has some winnable games coming up on the schedule, as they will take on the Raptors, Pistons, and Hornets in the next week. But judging by their game against the Hornets on Tuesday, things may not come as easy for the Kings lately.

