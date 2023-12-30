NBA

Is Today The Day That The Detroit Pistons Snap Their 28-Game Losing Streak?

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
ap23361136244889
ap23361136244889

The Detroit Pistons have lost 28 games in a row, the NBA record for the most consecutive losses in a single season. After starting the season 2-1, they have gone winless from before Halloween to after Christmas, and it could be until the new calendar year before they are able to get back into the win column.

Can Pistons Knock Off Short-Handed Raptors Tonight?

But the unfortunate and embarrassing streak could be snapped as “early” as December 30th, as the Pistons are scheduled to take on the Toronto Raptors this afternoon.

There are a few factors working against Toronto for this particular contest. The most obvious will be the absence of certain players, as the team will be short-handed in the game due to the trade that was executed on Saturday morning. OG Anunoby was dealt away just hours before game time, as he and Precious Achiuwa will now be playing for the Knicks, with RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickly becoming members of the Raptors.

All players involved in the deal will be unavailable for tonight’s action, leaving Toronto without their 2nd leading scorer and a rotation player.

That isn’t the only good news for the Pistons. As the scheduling Gods would have it, Detroit is the more well-rested team. Friday was an off day for them after their tough overtime defeat on Thursday at the hands of the Celtics, who the Raptors had the honor of playing against just a handful of hours ago.

Multiple Factors Playing Against Toronto

The game between the Raptors and Celtics was an emotional contest that was decided in the final minute, and Toronto will have to turn around and play a game that starts less than 20 hours after their previous one ended. Add in the player availability factor, and it almost seems like the Pistons should be listed as the favorite.

But they’re not. Despite all of the factors working against the Raptors, the Pistons are still legitimate underdogs. They will be playing at home (which hasn’t made much of a difference this year), and will be giving up 4.5 points in the spread.

After losing to the Celtics on Thursday, the Pistons now hold the NBA record for the longest losing streak. The 2014-15 Philadelphia 76ers also lost 28 in a row, but they did it over the span of two seasons. This current Pistons’ streak is the longest in a single season, and will be the longest overall in league history should they lose to the Raptors tonight.

The streak is already the longest in North American sports history, as the longest MLB losing streak in the last 100 years was 23 games. The record in the NHL is 18, and 26 in the NFL (Super Bowl Era).

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
ap23361136244889
NBA

LATEST Is Today The Day That The Detroit Pistons Snap Their 28-Game Losing Streak?

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 30 2023
bradley beal
NBA
Help Is On The Way For Struggling Phoenix Suns As Bradley Beal Set To Return
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 29 2023

The Phoenix Suns had some high hopes and expectations entering the 2023-24 NBA season. They had the league’s newest “big 3” having added Bradley Beal to the mix with Kevin…

rsz cd174d7e9642019d8725a39136440ee1
NBA
NBA: What Next For The Detroit Pistons After 28th Straight Loss?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 29 2023

It is official. As of Thursday night, the Detroit Pistons now have the longest single-season losing streak in NBA history, and are one game away from having the most consecutive…

Tobias Harris 76ers pic
NBA
NBA insiders say that several teams are monitoring what happens with Tobias Harris at the trade deadline
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 29 2023
anthony davis 100619 usnews getty ftr 1vqyb44wjzwio1qsl9a7qig03w
NBA
Lakers: Anthony Davis Has Played In 78 Of Last 82 Games
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 28 2023
Victor Wembanyama Spurs pic
NBA
Joel Embiid thinks Victor Wembanyama needs to decide what type of player he wants to become
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 28 2023
rsz 17032804954908
NBA
NBA: Ja Morant Named Player Of The Week In Western Conference
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 26 2023
Arrow to top