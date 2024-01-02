One of the biggest stories around the NBA during the month of December was the record-setting losing streak endured by the Detroit Pistons. But as we turn the calendar over the January and the new year, there is another Eastern Conference team that now has a losing skid that has reached the double digits.

Hornets Now Have Longest Losing Streak In NBA

The Charlotte Hornets are now on an 11-game losing streak, the longest of the modern Hornets era. The last time they lost over 10 games in a row was in 2012, where they went on an 18-game losing streak from Nov. 26-Dec. 31. pic.twitter.com/YCfoOkOKrf — HornetsMuse (@CHAHornetsMuse) January 2, 2024

We have already seen some serious ineptitude from multiple teams around the league this season. The San Antonio Spurs were losing at a similar clip as the Pistons did in November and early December, as Victor Wembanyama and company dropped a franchise record 18 in a row at one point.

But that didn’t streak didn’t hold much of a candle to what Detroit “accomplished”. The Pistons’ losing skid lasted from before Halloween until after Christmas, spanned 28 grueling games, and set the NBA record for longest losing streak in a single season in league history.

The 63-day saga finally came to a merciful end on December 30th when the Pistons topped the Raptors by 2 points.

Now, currently riding an 11-game losing streak of their own, are the Charlotte Hornets. They have just 7 wins on the year, the 4th fewest of any NBA team, and haven’t picked one up since December 8th. Of the 11 straight defeats, eight of them have been by 9+ points, and they have an average point differential of 11.1 on the season.

LaMelo Ball Has Been Out, But Nearing A Return

4th Quarter PPG Leaders this season: 9.6 — Anfernee Simons

8.8 — LaMelo Ball

8.6 — Trae Young

8.5 — LeBron James

8.4 — De’Aaron Fox

8.3 — Giannis Antetokounmpo

8.2 — Terry Rozier Only players averaging 8+ PPG in the 4th pic.twitter.com/qYejW1lALc — Hoop Muse (@HoopMuse) December 30, 2023

There are a couple of noticeable factors that have been working against the Hornets during their skid. Star guard LaMelo Ball hasn’t played since November 26th due to an ankle injury, leaving the team without their top scorer, assist maker, and overall more productive player.

The schedule has also been unkind, as Charlotte has taken on the likes of the Pelicans, 76ers, Heat (x2) Pacers, Nuggets (x2), Clippers, and Lakers over the last month, and will take on the Sacramento Kings tonight as they continue their road trip. The Kings are listed as 15.5 point favorites.

The streak shouldn’t reach the heights of the Pistons’ skid, though. Ball is nearing his return from injury and would provide a massive boost, and there are a handful of winnable games coming up on the schedule for the Hornets.