All you need to know about Naoya Inoue’s next fight. This includes the ringwalk time, full undercard and a big-fight preview ahead of Tuesday’s super-bantamweight undisputed bout in Japan. Here is everything you need to know about the Naoya Inoue next fight.

Naoya Inoue Next Fight: Who Is ‘Monster’ Fighting On Boxing Day?

The next fight in the career of Naoya Inoue goes down in the early hours of the morning on Boxing Day in his home country of Japan. All four world super-bantamweight titles are on the line, with Inoue holding two belts and Marlon Tapales currently holding the other two world title belts at 122-pounds as well.

The Ariake Arena in Koto-Ku, Tokyo takes center stage for Naoya Inoue’s next fight. This will be Inoue’s third consecutive fight at the Ariake Arena, with his last two both being knockout victories.

Going into the fight, Naoya Inoue is priced as the overriding -2000 favorite with the best boxing betting apps to extend his unblemished record to 26-0. On the flip side, Marlon Tapales is the big underdog, priced at as wide as +1000 to pull off the upset with the best offshore sportsbooks.

Naoya Inoue is widely regarded as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world right now. He is right up there alongside the likes of Terence Crawford and Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez as a p4p great. For Inoue’s next fight, he has the chance to become the undisputed king in a second weight division.

Naoya Inoue Next Fight Ringwalk Time

Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Ringwalks expected: 3:00AM EST, Ariake Arena, Koto-Ku, Tokyo, Japan

Naoya Inoue vs Marlon Tapales – Fight Info

🥊 Boxing Fight: Naoya Inoue vs Marlon Tapales

Naoya Inoue vs Marlon Tapales 📊 Records: Naoya Inoue (25-0, 22 KO’s) | Marlon Tapales (37-3, 19 KO’s)

Naoya Inoue (25-0, 22 KO’s) | Marlon Tapales (37-3, 19 KO’s) 📅 Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 3:00AM EST

Approx. 3:00AM EST 🏆 Titles: WBC, WBA-Super, IBF & WBO World Super-Bantamweight Titles

WBC, WBA-Super, IBF & WBO World Super-Bantamweight Titles 📺 TV Channel: US: ESPN+ | UK: Sky Sports

US: ESPN+ | UK: Sky Sports 🏟 Venue: Ariake Arena |Koto-Ku, Tokyo, Japan

Ariake Arena |Koto-Ku, Tokyo, Japan 🎲 Fight Odds: Inoue -2000 | Tapales +1000

Naoya Inoue Next Fight Full Undercard

Below is a detailed table of the full undercard from the Ariake Arena, Koto-Ku, Tokyo, Japan for Naoya Inoue’s next fight. Inoue vs Tapales is of course the main event, but there are also six more undercard fights prior to the super-bantamweight undisputed clash.

The undercard includes several big names from Asian boxing, and some potential future stars. However, all eyes are certainly on Naoya Inoue for his next fight. Should he beat Marlon Tapales, ‘Monster’ would become undisputed champion in a second weight class.

Fight Weight Class Rounds Naoya Inoue vs Marlon Tapales Super-Bantamweight 12 Seiya Tsutsumi vs Kazuki Anaguchi Bantamweight 10 Kanamu Sakama vs John Paul Gabunilas Flyweight 8 Yoshiki Takei vs Mario Diaz Maldonado Super-Bantamweight 8 Andy Hiraoka vs Sebastian Diaz Maldonado Super-Lightweight 8 Suguru Ishikawa vs Fuga Uematsu Featherweight 4 Rikiya Sato vs Keisuke Endo Super-Feather 4

Naoya Inoue vs Marlon Tapales: Inoue Next Fight Preview

The Naoya Inoue next fight sees the Japanese power house take on unified world super-bantamweight champion Marlon Tapales. Tapales is a world class fighter in his own right, but is seriously up against it as he faces one of the most complete fighters on the planet.

Naoya Inoue’s next fight does look like a tough test on paper, but one he is expected to win emphatically. Inoue has a perfect 25-0 record, including 22 big wins via knockout. He is odds on with the best US sportsbooks to claim a 23rd stoppage victory in the early hours of Tuesday morning – Boxing Day.

Marlon Tapales on the other hand has lost three times in his career. Two of his defeats have been via knockout, with his last lost coming back in December 2019 – four years ago. He is a world class fighter, and is riding the crest of a wave right now following his upset victory over Murodjon Akhmadaliev.

If Inoue is to win, he will have to be on his A-game, that is for sure. Yes he is the overriding favorite to win and win well, but he can’t become too complacent. A win here could see Inoue step up to featherweight in the New Year, perhaps chasing world titles in an astounding fifth weight class. Quite remarkable.

Will Naoya Inoue become undisputed king in a second weight class? Will Marlon Tapales pull off the almighty upset in this Christmas cracker and upset the apple cart? Only time will tell!

Naoya Inoue’s next fight goes down in the early hours of Boxing Day and is simply not to be missed! Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps bonuses and boxing free bets available on the SportsLens site ahead of Inoue’s next fight.