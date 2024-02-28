Shakhtar Donetsk CEO, Sergiy Palkin, has advised Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino to work closely and patiently with Mykhailo Mudryk to get the best out of him.

Mudryk Has Not Been At His Best At Chelsea

Chelsea splurged a whopping £89 million ($109 million) to bring Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk in January 2023. He immediately showed flashes of his ability but that did not translate into goals in his debut season. He played 17 matches in his debut season, claiming only two assists. Before moving to Stamford Bridge, the 23-year-old had played 12 matches in the Ukrainian Premier Liga, scoring seven times and providing six assists.

This season, he has gotten off the mark in the Premier League but has yet to cement his place as one of the first names on Pochettino’s team sheet. The Ukrainian winger has played 19 Premier League games this season, starting only nine of them. He has scored thrice and claimed three assists in the English top flight in 2023-24.

Shakhtar CEO Wants Pochettino To Pay Special Attention To ‘Talented And Unique’ Mudryk

Having watched Mudryk bloom in front of his eyes, Palkin has full confidence in the left-winger’s ability. He believes Mudryk is still setting in at Chelsea and advised Pochettino and his staff to work closely with him and help him acclimatize to new surroundings.

Speaking to beIN SPORTS, he said (via GOAL):

“I can tell you that, for me, Mudryk is the most talented and unique player in the world. I believe that in order to get the maximum from Mudryk, as they anticipate, you need to invest in him. And these investments are not money. The investment is time with the coaching staff to communicate with him and to work closely with him.

“He is a young boy and he changed from the Ukrainian Championship for the English Premier League. It’s a completely different world, with completely different levels, with football that’s completely different. I believe that if the coaching staff dedicates some time to him, he will return three, four, or five times more.”

Mudryk has so far played 43 matches for the Pensioners in all competitions, scoring four times and providing five assists. His contract with the club runs until June 30, 2031.