Since its inception in 1996, the most prestigious soccer league in the United States, Major League Soccer (MLS), has been trying to establish itself amongst the European elites. Many star players have taken to the American pitches over the last 28 years, but none has had the impact the majestic Lionel Messi has had.

MLS’ viewership has skyrocketed since the four-time UEFA Champions League winner agreed to join David Beckham’s Inter Miami last year. Fans and VIPs, including LeBron James, Prince Harry, and Leonardo DiCaprio, jostled for tickets to see the Barcelona legend in action, pushing the club’s as well as the league’s revenues to record levels. According to Sportico, MLS teams yielded around $2 billion in revenue during the 2023 season — a 27% increase over 2022.

Interestingly, Messi only played six MLS matches last season, as he only joined the club in July and spent a lot of time on the treatment table. With the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner set to grace the 2024 season from the beginning, we can only imagine how much revenue MLS clubs will generate in the coming months.

Today, we will take a look at how much worth the MLS clubs have gained or lost over the last season and identify the division’s ten most valuable franchises. Now, without further ado, let’s begin!

#10 Portland Timbers: $715 Million

Kicking things off are Portland Timbers, with them emerging as MLS’ 10th-most valuable franchise thanks to their impressive $715 million valuation. Timbers saw a 4% growth in valuation in 2023 but it was not enough for them to keep the eighth spot in the rankings (2022).

Portland Timbers fell to a disappointing 10th-placed finish in the Western Conference and missed out on MLS Playoffs. They also failed to impress in the U.S. Open Cup, crashing out in the Round of 32.

#9 D.C. United: $720 Million

Thanks to their $720 million valuation, D.C. United have emerged as the ninth team on this exclusive list. D.C. United were ranked sixth in Sportico’s 2022 list but have now slipped to ninth place thanks to a meager 3% growth in valuation.

D.C. UNited had a poor 2023 season, with them failing to do their reputation justice in the league as well as cup competitions. They finished 12th in the Eastern Conference in the MLS regular season, crashed out of the Leagues Cup in Round of 32, and suffered a Fourth Round exit in the U.S. Open Cup.

#8 Toronto FC: $725 Million

Toronto FC have secured the eighth spot in the rankings, owing to their $725 million valuation. Their valuation grew by a mere 3% in 2023, which is the joint-lowest on this list. As a result, they have dropped from fifth to eighth place on the list.

Toronto struggled to play their best game in 2023. They missed out on the MLS Cup Playoffs after finishing 15th in the Eastern Conference. In the Leagues Cup, they suffered a group-stage exit while a quarter-final elimination awaited them in the Canadian Championship.

#7 Seattle Sounders FC: $795 Million

In seventh place, we have Seattle Sounders FC, with their current valuation standing at $795 million. Their valuation increased by a healthy 10% last year. But thanks to their competitors’ higher growth, they have slipped from fourth place to seventh.

Seattle Sounders reached the Conference Semifinals in the MLS Cup Playoffs after finishing second in the Western Conference in the regular season. They exited the U.S. Open Cup in the Round of 32 and reached the group stage of the Leagues Cup. All in all, 2o23 was pretty decent for the Sounders.

#6 Austin FC: $800 Million

With a valuation of $800 million, Austin FC are ranked sixth on this list. Austin enjoyed a 27% jump in valuation in 2023, going from ninth to sixth place in the standings.

Austin FC finished 12th in the Western Conference (overall 25th) and missed out on MLS Cup Playoffs qualification. They also crashed out of the U.S. Open Cup in the Round of 16, the CONCACAF Champions League in the Round of 16, and the Leagues Cup in the group stage. However, they came out on top in Copa Tejas, winning it for the second consecutive year.

#5 New York City FC: $840 Million

Valued at $840 million by Sportico, New York City FC are the fifth-most valuable MLS Franchise. NYCFC enjoyed a 22% increase in valuation in 2023, which allowed them to go from seventh to fifth place in the rankings.

Nick Cushing’s side had a season to forget in 2023. They finished in 11th place in the Eastern Conference, thus missing out on MLS Cup Playoffs. They also bowed out of the U.S. Open Cup and the Leagues Cup in the Round of 32.

#4 LA Galaxy: $1 Billion

One of the most successful clubs in MLS history, LA Galaxy, are in fourth place, owing to their $1 billion valuation. Although LA Galaxy saw a 16% increase in their valuation, they have lost a couple of places in the rankings, slipping from second to fourth place.

LA Galaxy had a disastrous 2023 campaign. They finished 13th in the Western Conference (overall 26th), failing to qualify for the MLS Playoffs. They also crashed out of the U.S. Open Cup and the Leagues Cup in the quarter-finals and group stage, respectively.

#3 Inter Miami: $1.02 Billion

Buoyed by Lionel Messi’s magic, Inter Miami have climbed seven places in the rankings to announce themselves as the third-most valuable franchise in MLS. David Beckham’s side’s valuation has skyrocketed to $1.02 billion — an unprecedented 74% increase over 2022.

Messi’s brilliance helped the Herons to their first-ever trophy, the Leagues Cup, last year. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner also propelled them to the final of the U.S. Open Cup, but they could not take the final step in the injured Argentine’s absence. They also failed to qualify for the MLS Playoffs in 2023 but look all set to pop their cherry this season.

#2 Atlanta United: $1.05 Billion

Valued at a cool $1.05 billion, Atlanta United is MLS’s second most valuable outfit. According to Sportico, Atlanta’s value increased 23% in the 2023 season, which allowed them to climb from third place to second.

Atlanta did not have the best of seasons in 2023. They finished sixth in the Eastern Conference, failed to win the Leagues Cup as well as the U.S. Open Cup, and crashed out of the MLS Playoffs in the first round itself.

#1 Los Angeles FC: $1.15 Billion

One of the most consistent teams in MLS, Los Angeles FC (LAFC) has claimed the top spot with a valuation of $1.15 billion. LAFC, who topped the list last year as well, saw a 28% jump in valuation in the 2023 season.

Los Angeles performed admirably over the 2023 season, finishing third in the Western Conference to qualify for the Playoffs. They reached the MLS Playoffs final for the second consecutive season, but unlike last time, could not bring it home, losing 2-1 to Columbus Crew.