Soccer is growing increasingly popular in the United States. More and more fans are tuning in to catch their favorite stars in action in the Premier League, La Liga, Liga MX, and, of course, USA’s very own, Major League Soccer (MLS). Now, thanks to some fantastic work by sports media analyst Larry Johnson, we know which teams rule the television screens in the United States.

Club América The Most Watched Team In US, Inter Miami The Most Popular MLS Club

According to Johnson (via World Soccer Talk), Apertura 2023 winners Club América are the most watched team in the United States. Premier League holders Manchester City are in second place, while Mexican clubs Chivas and Tigre occupy the third and fourth places. Premier League leaders Liverpool round off the top five.

Arsenal are in sixth place while Real Madrid have clinched the seventh spot, emerging as the most watched club in all of Spain. Madrid’s arch-rivals Barcelona have lost prominence in the United States and are in the 25th spot. Chelsea (8th), Newcastle United (9th), Tottenham Hotspur (13th), Manchester United (14th), Everton (16th), West Ham United (18th), Nottingham Forest (19th), Aston Villa (20th), and Bournemouth (24th) are all ahead of the reigning Spanish champions.

Unsurprisingly Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami are the most viewed MLS team in the United States. Ranked 39, they are sitting just behind French champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). LAFC (46th), Portland Timbers (49th), and Nashville SC (50th) are the other three MLS clubs to crack top-50.

German powerhouse Bayern Munich are in 28th place, sitting just behind Brighton & Hove Albion. Inter Milan & AC Milan, meanwhile, are Serie A’s only flagbearers in the top 50.

Complete List Of 100 Most Watched Soccer Clubs In US

1 – Club América

2- Manchester City

3- Chivas

4- Tigres

5- Liverpool

6- Arsenal

7 – Real Madrid

8 – Chelsea

9 – Newcastle United

10 – Cruz Azul

11 – Pumas

12 – Monterrey

13 – Tottenham Hotspur

14 – Manchester United

15 – León

16 – Everton

17 – Atlas

18 – West Ham

19 – Nottingham Forest

20 – Aston Villa

21 – Pachuca

22 – Atlético de San Luis

23 – Toluca

24 – Bournemouth

25 – Barcelona

26 – Santos Laguna

27 – Brighton & Hove Albion

28 – Bayern Munich

29 – Leeds United

30 – Brentford

31 – Crystal Palace

32 – Puebla

33 – Wolverhampton

34 – Inter Milan

35 – Necaxa

36 – Querétaro

37 – Fulham

38 – PSG

39 – Inter Miami

40 – Southampton

41 – Leicester City

42 – Xolos de Tijuana

43 – FC Juárez

44 – Mazatlán

45 – Borussia Dortmund

46 – LAFC

47 – Atlético Madrid

48 – AC Milan

49 – Portland Timbers

50 – Nashville SC

51 – Seattle Sounders

52 – Burnley

53 – Luton Town

54 – Sevilla

55 – Sheffield United

56 – Sporting Kansas City

57 – Philadelphia Union

58 – St. Louis City

59 – Atlanta United

60 – LA Galaxy

61 – RB Leipzig

62 – OL Reign

63 – Minnesota United

64 – Valencia

65 – Betis

66 – Bayer Leverkusen

67 – Washington Spirit

68 – Real Sociedad

69 – FC Cincinnati

70 – Columbus Crew

71 – Chicago Fire

72 – DC United

73 – San Diego FC

74 – Villarreal

75 – NY/NJ Gotham

76 – Houston Dynamo

77 – NYCFC

78 – Cádiz

79 – Osasuna

80 – Charlotte FC

81 – Getafe

82 – Girona

83 – Almería

84 – Wrexham AFC

85 – Orlando City

86 – Rayo Vallecano

87 – Austin FC

88 – San Jose Earthquakes

89 – FC Motagua

90 – I-AFC

91 – Angel City FC

92 – Granada

93 – FC Koln

94 – NYRB

95 – Louisville City FC

96 – Valladolid

97 – New England Revolution

98 – Mallorca

99 – Celta de Vigo

100 – Vancouver Whitecaps