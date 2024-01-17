Soccer is growing increasingly popular in the United States. More and more fans are tuning in to catch their favorite stars in action in the Premier League, La Liga, Liga MX, and, of course, USA’s very own, Major League Soccer (MLS). Now, thanks to some fantastic work by sports media analyst Larry Johnson, we know which teams rule the television screens in the United States.
Club América The Most Watched Team In US, Inter Miami The Most Popular MLS Club
According to Johnson (via World Soccer Talk), Apertura 2023 winners Club América are the most watched team in the United States. Premier League holders Manchester City are in second place, while Mexican clubs Chivas and Tigre occupy the third and fourth places. Premier League leaders Liverpool round off the top five.
Arsenal are in sixth place while Real Madrid have clinched the seventh spot, emerging as the most watched club in all of Spain. Madrid’s arch-rivals Barcelona have lost prominence in the United States and are in the 25th spot. Chelsea (8th), Newcastle United (9th), Tottenham Hotspur (13th), Manchester United (14th), Everton (16th), West Ham United (18th), Nottingham Forest (19th), Aston Villa (20th), and Bournemouth (24th) are all ahead of the reigning Spanish champions.
Unsurprisingly Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami are the most viewed MLS team in the United States. Ranked 39, they are sitting just behind French champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). LAFC (46th), Portland Timbers (49th), and Nashville SC (50th) are the other three MLS clubs to crack top-50.
German powerhouse Bayern Munich are in 28th place, sitting just behind Brighton & Hove Albion. Inter Milan & AC Milan, meanwhile, are Serie A’s only flagbearers in the top 50.
Complete List Of 100 Most Watched Soccer Clubs In US
1 – Club América
2- Manchester City
3- Chivas
4- Tigres
5- Liverpool
6- Arsenal
7 – Real Madrid
8 – Chelsea
9 – Newcastle United
10 – Cruz Azul
11 – Pumas
12 – Monterrey
13 – Tottenham Hotspur
14 – Manchester United
15 – León
16 – Everton
17 – Atlas
18 – West Ham
19 – Nottingham Forest
20 – Aston Villa
21 – Pachuca
22 – Atlético de San Luis
23 – Toluca
24 – Bournemouth
25 – Barcelona
26 – Santos Laguna
27 – Brighton & Hove Albion
28 – Bayern Munich
29 – Leeds United
30 – Brentford
31 – Crystal Palace
32 – Puebla
33 – Wolverhampton
34 – Inter Milan
35 – Necaxa
36 – Querétaro
37 – Fulham
38 – PSG
39 – Inter Miami
40 – Southampton
41 – Leicester City
42 – Xolos de Tijuana
43 – FC Juárez
44 – Mazatlán
45 – Borussia Dortmund
46 – LAFC
47 – Atlético Madrid
48 – AC Milan
49 – Portland Timbers
50 – Nashville SC
51 – Seattle Sounders
52 – Burnley
53 – Luton Town
54 – Sevilla
55 – Sheffield United
56 – Sporting Kansas City
57 – Philadelphia Union
58 – St. Louis City
59 – Atlanta United
60 – LA Galaxy
61 – RB Leipzig
62 – OL Reign
63 – Minnesota United
64 – Valencia
65 – Betis
66 – Bayer Leverkusen
67 – Washington Spirit
68 – Real Sociedad
69 – FC Cincinnati
70 – Columbus Crew
71 – Chicago Fire
72 – DC United
73 – San Diego FC
74 – Villarreal
75 – NY/NJ Gotham
76 – Houston Dynamo
77 – NYCFC
78 – Cádiz
79 – Osasuna
80 – Charlotte FC
81 – Getafe
82 – Girona
83 – Almería
84 – Wrexham AFC
85 – Orlando City
86 – Rayo Vallecano
87 – Austin FC
88 – San Jose Earthquakes
89 – FC Motagua
90 – I-AFC
91 – Angel City FC
92 – Granada
93 – FC Koln
94 – NYRB
95 – Louisville City FC
96 – Valladolid
97 – New England Revolution
98 – Mallorca
99 – Celta de Vigo
100 – Vancouver Whitecaps