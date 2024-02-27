Soccer

5 Players Who Have Scored The Most Penalties In Top 5 Leagues This Season: Chelsea Ace Cole Palmer Is The Leading Penalty Taker In Premier League

Sushan Chakraborty
Chelsea Ace Cole Palmer Is One Of The Midfielders With Most Goal Involvements In Europe
Scoring a penalty seems like a pretty straightforward job. No need to shake off defenders or engineer space to shoot — just beat the goalkeeper from 12 yards and the scoreboard moves.

Despite such favorable circumstances, world-class players, including Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, have missed all-important penalties, costing their teams big time. As many superstars would attest, it is not easy to thrive under the weight of expectations and put the ball beyond the keeper and into the back of the net.

Today, we will take a look at a few players who have done well from the penalty spot this season, proving they have what it takes to endure the pressure. Here are the top five players who have scored the most penalties across the top five European leagues in the 2023-24 season:

#5 Cole Palmer (Chelsea): 5 Penalties

Chelsea Ace Cole Palmer Is One Of The Leading Penalty Takers In Europe
Cole Palmer, who moved from Manchester City to Chelsea during the 2023-24 summer transfer window, has been in fine form this season. Playing 22 Premier League games so far, the Englishman has scored 10 times and claimed six assists. Mauricio Pochettino has appointed Palmer as Chelsea’s primary penalty-kick taker, and it is safe to say that he has not disappointed.

The 21-year-old right-winger has taken five spot-kicks in the Premier League so far, putting all of them away with ease. He also scored twice and claimed two assists en route to the Carabao Cup final, which Chelsea lost 1-0 to Liverpool on Sunday (February 25).

#4 Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo): 5 Penalties

Domenico Berardi Is One Of The Leading Penalty Scorers In Europe This Season
Scoring five penalties from as many attempts in just 16 Serie A matches in the 2023-24 season, Sassuolo forward Domenico Berardi has claimed the fourth spot in the rankings. The 29-year-old versatile winger has also scored four non-penalty goals and provided three assists in the league this term.

Berardi unfortunately suffered a meniscus injury during Sassuolo’s 3-0 defeat to Juventus back in January. As per Transfermarkt, he will not be in action before the last week of March.

#3 Vincenzo Grifo (Freiburg): 6 Penalties

Vincenzo Grifo Is One Of The Leading Penalty Scorers In Europe
Versatile SC Freiburg attacker Vincenzo Grifo has been in excellent form this season. Playing 21 matches in the Bundesliga, Grifo has scored seven times and provided seven assists. Six of his seven Bundesliga goals have come from the penalty spot.

Grifo has also impressed with his ability to carry the ball and bring better-positioned teammates into the fold. As per FBREF, he has completed 27 progressive carries and 69 progressive passes in the German league this season.

#2 Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain): 6 Penalties

Kylian Mbappe Is One Of The Leading Penalty Scorers In Europe
Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe has scored a league-best 21 goals in as many matches in the 2023-24 season. Six of his 21 league goals have come from the spot. However, unlike the other four names on this list, Mbappe has not been spotless from 12 yards, missing two spot-kicks in the French top flight.

Mbappe, who could join Real Madrid as a free agent in the summer transfer window, has also claimed four assists in Ligue 1 this season.

#1 Hakan Calhanoglu (Inter Milan): 7 Penalties

Hakan Calhanoglu Is The Leading Penalty Scorer In Europe
Midfield powerhouse Hakan Calhanoglu is Inter Milan’s designated penalty-kick taker, which may surprise a few considering how prolific Lautaro Martinez has been of late. However, take a quick look at Calhanoglu’s record, and it will all become crystal clear why Simone Inzaghi prefers the Turk.

The former AC Milan ace has taken seven penalties in 23 Serie A matches this season, putting away all of them. He has also scored two non-penalty goals and claimed three assists, helping the Nerazzurri climb to the top of the league rankings.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017.
Sushan Chakraborty

