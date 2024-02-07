Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe is reportedly inching closer to joining Real Madrid as a free agent in the summer of 2024. However, the 25-year-old has yet to sign over the dotted line, as the two parties have not yet hashed out the monetary side of the highly anticipated deal.

PSG ace Mbappe will become a free agent after his contract with the club expires on June 30, meaning prospective suitors will not have to go through the hassle of negotiating with the Parisians and paying a ludicrous fee. Real Madrid, who are reportedly leading the race for the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner, do not have the best relationship with PSG and will benefit from Mbappe’s free agency.

The former Monaco man, however, is well aware of the value he holds in the transfer market, and is seeking some monetary incentives for making the job easier for Madrid. According to a report from Cadena SER, Mbappe has three primary economic demands he wants Los Blancos to fulfill.

Kylian Mbappe’s 3 Massive Demands From Real Madrid

First, he wants a gross salary of €50 million ($53.8 million) per year, which will comfortably make him the club’s highest earner. According to the Spanish outlet, the highest wage earners at the club are currently on €14-15 million ($15.1-16.1 million) contracts.

Second, Mbappe wants a mammoth €125 million ($134.5 million) as a signing bonus, which he will share with his mother/agent Fayza Lamari. Madrid can see it as a discounted fee for the 25-year-old.

Third, the 2022 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winner wants to retain a portion of his image rights. Usually, Los Merengues take complete control of the image rights of the players they sign. However, a recent report claimed they were prepared to settle for only 40% in Mbappe’s case.

Although the demands are undoubtedly astronomical, Madrid are unlikely to let them prevent them from signing one of their long-time targets.

The PSG’s all-time top goalscorer is one of the best players in the world. He is quick off the mark, can score from anywhere, and enjoys massive popularity in the global market. By signing Mbappe, who has scored 241 times and provided 105 assists in 288 games for PSG, Madrid would not only get a Ballon d’Or contender but would also boost their global reach.