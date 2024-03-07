Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has heaped praise on Real Madrid for adopting a ruthless selling policy, suggesting they were right to sell multiple-time UEFA Champions League winners Casemiro and Raphael Varane to Manchester United.

Real Madrid Sold Raphael Varane & Casemiro To Manchester United In Successive Years

In August 2021, Real Madrid announced their decision to sell Varane to Premier League giants Manchester United. Fans initially criticized the clubs for selling the Frenchman in the same window they offloaded Sergio Ramos. However, they were soon convinced by Eder Militao and David Alaba’s performances. The Whites accepted a €40 million ($43.6 million) bid for the four-time UEFA Champions League-winning defender.

The following year, Real Madrid sold five-time UEFA Champions League winner Casemiro to Manchester United for a massive €70.65 million ($77 million) fee. They sold the Brazilian shortly after securing Aurelien Tchouameni’s services from AS Monaco.

Neither player has lived up to expectations at Manchester United, and Henry suggested Real Madrid knew the duo were on a downward trajectory.

Henry Lauds Los Blancos’ Selling Strategy, Cites Varane & Casemiro’s Sales As Examples

On CBS Sports, the 1998 FIFA World Cup winner claimed Real Madrid were the gold standard when it came to identifying declining stars and offloading them. He said (via HITC):

“The one thing they [Real Madrid] do ever-so-well is they know when to get rid of players. I am not talking about the players that are logical to get rid of.

“I am talking about it was time for Ronaldo. It was time for Casemiro. It was time for Ozil. It was time for Varane, which was more of a knee issue if I understand well.”

He continued:

“But if you think about those three – Modric, Kroos and Casemiro. They sold the youngest one. Why would you sell the youngest one?

“Well, they notified that those two can help the Valverde, the Tchouameni, Camavinga and they do that ever-so-well and you have to give them credit because when you get rid of the players that I mentioned before, they were outstanding players at that time for your team.”

According to reports, both Varane and Casemiro could be on their way out of Manchester United this summer, with Saudi clubs pining for them. The center-back has played 89 games for the club in all competitions, scoring twice. The defensive midfielder, on the other hand, has scored 12 times in 71 appearances.