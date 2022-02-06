Atletico Madrid will be looking to extend their fine run of form against Barcelona with a win at Camp Nou in the Spanish league on Sunday afternoon.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid live stream

If you’re looking to follow the La Liga match between Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid, then Livescore Bet have you covered.

If you are a new customer, you can sign up to Livescore Bet and watch their Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid live stream by opening an account. You must make sure your account is either funded or that you have placed a bet in the last 24 hours prior to the event to be able to watch.

You can join Livescore Bet by clicking the link below, which also allows you to claim their amazing welcome offer for new customers.

Join Livescore Bet and follow Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Preview

Diego Simeone’s men are currently 4th in the league table and they will be hoping to climb further up the table with a win away from home this weekend. They are currently 14 points adrift of league leaders Real Madrid and the title race might be beyond them. However, they will still need to qualify for Champions League football and the visitors cannot afford to drop points here. The home side have been difficult to beat in recent weeks and they will be looking to overtake Atletico Madrid in the table with a win here. The two teams are separated by just one point and it remains to be seen who comes out on top here. Check out the best Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid betting offers

Check out our Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid prediction

When does Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid kick-off?

The La Liga clash between Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid kicks off at 15:15 pm BST, on the 6th of February, at Camp Nou.

Join Livescore Bet and follow Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Check out the best FA Cup free bet offers.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Team News

Barcelona team news

Barcelona will be without the services of Clement Lenglet, Samuel Umtiti, Ansu Fati, Sergi Roberto, Eric Garcia and Alex Balde due to injuries.

Barcelona predicted line-up vs Atletico Madrid: Ter Stegen; Alves, Araujo, Pique, Alba; F de Jong, Busquets, Pedri; Torres, L de Jong, Gavi

Atletico Madrid team news

Atletico Madrid are likely to be without Antoine Griezmann and Marcos Llorente because of injuries.

Atletico Madrid predicted line-up vs Barcelona: Oblak; Wass, Gimenez, Savic, Hermoso; Carrasco, De Paul, Koke, Lemar; Correa, Suarez

Join Livescore Bet and follow Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid