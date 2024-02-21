The most high-profile club in Major League Soccer (MLS), Inter Miami will kick off their 2024 campaign with a clash against Real Salt Lake. Continue reading to know all about Lionel Messi & Co.’s first competitive match of the season.

MLS: Inter Miami Vs. Real Salt Lake: Date, Time, Venue & Where To Watch

Inter Miami will welcome Real Salt Lake to the newly named Chase Stadium for their MLS 2024 season opener on Wednesday night (February 21). The game will kick off at 8:00 PM ET / 5:oo PM PT. Like the rest of the world, fans in the United States cannot watch Lionel Messi and his old Barcelona buddies live on TV. They, however, have the option to stream the game live via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV+. One can subscribe to the MLS Season Pass for $15 a month or $99 for the season.

Will Lionel Messi & Luis Suarez Play Against Real Salt Lake?

Inter Miami coach Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino has confirmed that former Barcelona superstars Lionel Messi and would-be debutant Luis Suarez are both fit for the clash against Real Salt Lake. So, save for a last-minute niggle, the pair should start the game at Chase Stadium. However, with Facundo Farias, Benjamin Cremaschi, Ian Fray, Franco Negri, and Robbie Robinson injured, Martino could avoid giving the whole 90 minutes to Messi and Suarez. Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets are also in line to start against Real Salt Lake.

Inter Miami: Pre-Season Form

Buoyed by the majestic Lionel Messi, the Herons won their first-ever silverware, the Leagues Cup, in the 2023 season. However, due to Messi’s niggling injuries, the momentum did not carry over to the MLS. Inter Miami finished second-last in 14th place in the Eastern Conference standings — nine points off a play-off spot. This year, they are determined to do better, and it begins with a clash with Real Salt Lake.

The Vice City had an illustrious pre-season, with them playing as many as seven friendlies since January 2024. Unfortunately, Inter Miami could secure only a solitary win in said games, with it coming against a makeshift Hong Kong Team on February 4. Of their remaining six games, Miami drew thrice and lost thrice, with their heaviest defeat, a 6-0 routing, coming against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr on February 1. The Portuguese, however, was not fit to play for Al-Nassr, while Messi only came on in the closing minutes of the game.

Inter Miami Vs. Real Salt Lake: Prediction

The Herons’ pre-season form was not encouraging, to say it mildly. They lacked poise, leaked goals, and were not clinical up top. However, that does not necessarily mean they will play the same way in their MLS opener. We believe Lionel Messi will be eager to deliver a statement of intent on Wednesday. And for that alone, we are backing the hosts to come away with a 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake.