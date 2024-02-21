Soccer

Manchester United Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Responds To Claims United Have Set Price Tag For Barcelona & Atletico Madrid-Linked Attacker

Sushan Chakraborty
Renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano has shot down reports that claim Manchester United have set a £34 million ($42.9 million) price tag for Barcelona and Atletico Madrid-linked forward Mason Greenwood. Romano believes the Red Devils will only concentrate on transfers after they appoint a sporting director.

Mason Greenwood Tipped To Leave Manchester United Permanently At The End Of The 2023-24 Season

On Tuesday (February 20), a report from German outlet fussball.news claimed that Greenwood did not have a future at Old Trafford. The Mancunians loaned the one-cap England man out to La Liga side Getafe at the start of the 2023-24 season, and reportedly want to bump him off their payroll permanently when the deal expires on June 30. The report also suggested that they would accept a £34 million ($42.9 million) bid for the 22-year-old.

Greenwood’s Manchester United contract expires in June 2025, meaning the club must sell him in the upcoming summer transfer window to recoup some of the money they invested in him. Additionally, since Greenwood graduated from their academy, United will be able to add 100% of the funds generated from his sale to the profits column. It could go a long way in helping them comply with Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations.

According to Express, La Liga giants Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are keeping tabs on the wide man and could make a move for him when the transfer window opens in July. Getafe also want to keep the player but are unable to pay his $75,000-per-week salary.

Fabrizio Romano Dismisses fussball.news’ Claims, Insists United Have Not Set Price Tag For Greenwood

In his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, Romano plainly stated United did not have a number in mind for Greenwood, claiming they would only move on to transfers after appointing a director and establishing a proper order.

The Italian revealed:

There have been reports of Manchester United setting a £34 million ($42.9 million) asking price for Mason Greenwood, but they don’t have a director yet, so they are focused on building a structure and then we will see their decision on Greenwood and other transfer deals.”

Greenwood has performed well since switching to Getafe last summer. He has featured in 24 games for the club in all competitions, scoring seven times and providing five assists.

Sushan Chakraborty

Sushan Chakraborty
