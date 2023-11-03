The Michelle Yu Breeders’ Cup picks ahead of Friday’s Santa Anita race sees the on-air host and horse racing reporter give her 1-2-3-4 best bets for Friday’s Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies race. Yu fancies Just FYI to upset the odds and beat overriding favorite Tamara.

Michelle Yu Breeders’ Cup Picks On Friday: Just FYI To Upset Favorite Tamara In Juvenile Fillies

On-air host and horse racing reporter Michelle Yu is a respected pundit in the industry now, so with the 40th horse racing championship this week at Santa Anita we take a look at the Michelle Yu Breeders’ Cup picks on Friday, November 3.

Michelle Yu Breeders’ Cup Classic Picks: 1-2-3-4 Best Bets



JUST FYI at +1000 with Bovada

Brightwork

Tamara

Candied

Just F Y I comes into the Juvenile Fillies on Friday at Santa Anita Park, California as the third favorite with the best horse racing betting sites.

Tamara is the big favorite here and is surely the one to beat, but Michelle Yu is favoring the unbeaten Just F Y I to put in a superb run. The two-year-old filly won at Saratoga on debut in August, before following that up by a routine victory at Belmont in the Frizette Stakes last time out by 3 3/4 lengths.

The William Mott-trained filly has looked impressive of late. Jockey Junior Alvarado is once again in the saddle – a jockey and horse partnership that has produced incredible success thusfar.

Will have to put in a huge run if she is to beat Tamara, but she does present huge value at +1000 odds with the best horse racing betting apps.

Of the rest, Michelle Yu feels the John Ortiz runner Brightwork will go close too, with the overriding favorite Tamara in third, followed by the Todd Pletcher-trained Candied in fourth spot.

Just FYI betting options for the Breeders’ Cup Classic with Bovada

Win +1000

Top 2 Finish +300

Top 3 Finish +150

Top 5 Finish -110

WATCH: Just FYI Winning The Frizette Stakes



