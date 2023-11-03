Horse Racing

Michelle Yu Breeders’ Cup Picks On Friday, November 3: Just FYI To Upset Tamara In Juvenile Fillies

Author image
Paul Kelly
Sports Editor
3 min read
Michelle Yu Breeders' Cup - Horse Racing
Michelle Yu Breeders' Cup - Horse Racing

The Michelle Yu Breeders’ Cup picks ahead of Friday’s Santa Anita race sees the on-air host and horse racing reporter give her 1-2-3-4 best bets for Friday’s Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies race. Yu fancies Just FYI to upset the odds and beat overriding favorite Tamara.

Michelle Yu Breeders’ Cup Picks On Friday: Just FYI To Upset Favorite Tamara In Juvenile Fillies

Just FYI Horse Racing Breeders' Cup

On-air host and horse racing reporter Michelle Yu is a respected pundit in the industry now, so with the 40th horse racing championship this week at Santa Anita we take a look at the Michelle Yu Breeders’ Cup picks on Friday, November 3.

Michelle Yu Breeders’ Cup Classic Picks: 1-2-3-4 Best Bets

Just F Y I comes into the Juvenile Fillies on Friday at Santa Anita Park, California as the third favorite with the best horse racing betting sites.

Tamara is the big favorite here and is surely the one to beat, but Michelle Yu is favoring the unbeaten Just F Y I to put in a superb run. The two-year-old filly won at Saratoga on debut in August, before following that up by a routine victory at Belmont in the Frizette Stakes last time out by 3 3/4 lengths.

The William Mott-trained filly has looked impressive of late. Jockey Junior Alvarado is once again in the saddle – a jockey and horse partnership that has produced incredible success thusfar.

Will have to put in a huge run if she is to beat Tamara, but she does present huge value at +1000 odds with the best horse racing betting apps.

Of the rest, Michelle Yu feels the John Ortiz runner Brightwork will go close too, with the overriding favorite Tamara in third, followed by the Todd Pletcher-trained Candied in fourth spot.

Just FYI betting options for the Breeders’ Cup Classic with Bovada

  • Win +1000
  • Top 2 Finish +300
  • Top 3 Finish +150
  • Top 5 Finish -110

WATCH: Just FYI Winning The Frizette Stakes

What Date & Time Is The Breeders’ Cup Classic?

📅 Time/Date: 3:40pm (Saturday, Nov 4, 2023)
🏇 Racecourse: Santa Anita (1m 2f)
💰 Purse: $6 million
📺 TV: NBC, USA, Peacock & Fan Duel TV
🎲 Odds: Arabian Knight @ +300 | White Abarrio @ +400 | Ushba Tesoro @ +400

Breeders’ Cup Classic Odds

See below the latest Breeders’ Cup Classic odds for 2023, with the prices supplied by Bovada.

  • Arabian Knight @ +300
  • White Abarrio @ +400
  • Ushba Tesoro @ +400
  • Saudi Crown @ +800
  • Bright Future @ +800
  • Derma Sotogake @ +1200
  • Zandon @ +1400
  • Proxy @ +1400
  • Clapton @ +2500
  • Seno Buscador @ +2500
  • Dreamlike @ +3000
  • Missed The Cut @ +5000

Note: Odds are subject to change and others on request

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
Arrow to top