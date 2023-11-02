The Tamara odds for the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies are -120 with the top US sportsbooks ahead of Friday’s second Breeders’ Cup 2023 horse race over 1m 1/2f at Santa Anita Park, California.
Tamara Odds For Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies 2023
The Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies betting odds for Tamara sees the Richard E Mandella-trained runner as one of the big fancies for Friday’s race and one of the Breeders’ Cup bankers.
Tamara will be looking to give local Californian trainer Richard Mandella his fourth winner in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies, with his most recent success back in 2012 with Beholder.
The two-year-old filly, who won on debut at Del Mar in August before romping home in the Debutante Stakes at the same course, has been extremely popular with the best US horse racing betting sites for the Breeders Juvenile Fillies betting.
Tamara will be hoping to give jockey Mike Smith a third successive win and a fourth Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies success. The eye-catching filly is being spoken as one of the bankers of the entire Breeders’ Cup this year, and looks increasingly likely to win once again.
Tamara Breeders’ Cup Odds at -120 with Bovada
Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Odds
See below the latest Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies odds for 2023, with the prices supplied by Bovada.
- Tamara @ -120
- Candied @ +400
- Just F Y I @ +900
- Brightwork @ +1000
- Chatalas @ +1200
- Jody’s Pride @ +1600
- Life Talk @ +2000
- Scalable @ +2000
- Alys Beach @ +3500
- Espirit Enchante @ +4000
- Accommodate Eva @ +4000
- Where’s My Ring @ +10000
- Omaha Girl @ +10000
Note: Odds are subject to change and others on request
What Date & Time Is The Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies?
📅Time/Date: 2:40pm (Friday, Nov 3, 2023)
🏇Racecourse: Santa Anita ( 1m 1/2f)
💰 Purse: $2 million
📺 TV: NBC, USA, Peacock & Fan Duel TV
🎲 Odds: Tamara -120 | Candied +400 | Just F Y I +900 | Brightwork +1000