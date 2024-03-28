Soccer

Manchester United Consider Shock Swoop For 34-Year-Old Real Madrid Loanee Joselu

Cai Parry
Manchester United are reportedly considering a summer move for 34-year-old Real Madrid striker Joselu, who is currently on loan from Segunda Division side Espanyol.

Manchester United Considering Move For Real Madrid Striker Joselu

Premier League giants Manchester United are reportedly considering a summer move for Real Madrid loanee Joselu, who is set to join Los Blancos on a permanent transfer for €1.5 million in the summer.

The Spaniard rejoined Real on loan from Espanyol, having previously spent four seasons with the club between 2009 and 2012, and has impressed since arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu despite not being a consistent starter.

Now 34-years-old, Joselu has registered 13 goals and three assists in 38 appearances across all competitions this term. Thanks to his impressive exploits in the capital, Los Blancos have reportedly decided to activate his permanent purchase option ahead of the summer window.

However, Spanish outlet Relevo report that Manchester United are now keeping tabs on the forward, as they look to recruit another striker to be a part of the front line with Rasmus Hojlund.

Joselu is said to fit the bill in terms of what Erik ten Hag’s side are looking for, as the 10-time Spain international has a wealth of Premier League experience having previously represented Newcastle United and Stoke City.

It looks as if convincing the striker to return to England to serve as a backup to Hojlund will take some doing though, as the veteran has already stated his intention to remain in Madrid.

“I hope to stay in Madrid on a permanent deal” – Joselu

Prior to the season getting underway, it was largely expected that Joselu’s involvement for Real Madrid would be fairly minimal and that he would return to Espanyol at the end of the campaign.

It hasn’t quite worked like that though, as he has become a key member of the squad under Carlo Ancelotti, who has done nothing but sing the forward’s praises since his arrival last summer.

Joselu himself has confirmed that he would like his loan move to be made a permanent one, and that he intends to play for Real Madrid beyond the summer transfer window.

“I hope to stay with Real Madrid on a permanent deal. I had a clause that if Espanyol went down, I could go out on loan,” he told Mundo Deportivo.

“Well, Madrid had the opportunity, they thought it was convenient to be able to trigger it. And here I am,”

Cai Parry is a sports writer who holds a degree in Football Journalism (BA Hons) from the University of Derby.
