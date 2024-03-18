Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has said Manchester United may not extend Sofyan Amrabat’s stay at Old Trafford this summer, which will lead to his return to parent club Fiorentina.

Manchester United May Not Keep Amrabat, Final Decision To Arrive Soon

The Red Devils signed the 27-year-old on a season-long loan from Serie A side Fiorentina in August. The player did not get a pre-season with the Red Devils and has not been on the same wavelength as his teammates. United boss Erik ten Hag has rarely used him, picking Scott McTominay and Kobbie Mainoo ahead of him.

In his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, Romano discussed Amrabat’s situation at Manchester United, suggesting the Mancunians may not trigger the Morocco international’s purchase option. The Italian journalist said:

“Sofyan Amrabat hasn’t had the easiest time on loan at Manchester United this season since joining on loan from Fiorentina, and there’s now speculation about a decision already being made for the summer.

“However, my understanding is that no decision has been communicated to Amrabat or to Fiorentina so far. Still, a decision will likely come soon, and it’s possible that the Red Devils will opt not to keep the player and perhaps go in a different direction.”

Romano concluded by adding:

“Still, it’s worth remembering that Amrabat has shown real quality in recent years and performed on the biggest stage with Morocco at the World Cup. He arrived late on in August to United after almost no pre-season, so it’s not surprising he’s not been at his best. Let’s see what will happen in the coming weeks.”

How Has Sofyan Amrabat Peformed For Man Utd.?

Amrabat joined United in August but missed the last two games of the month due to an undisclosed injury. He ultimately made his Premier League debut on September 24, in a 1-0 win over Burnley. The Moroccan, however, came off the bench in the 89th minute, meaning he did not get the taste of raw Premier League action.

The following Gameweek, he clocked his first Premier League start for Manchester United. Unfortunately, it was not the winning start he was looking for, with United succumbing to a 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace. So far, Amrabat has played 14 English top-flight matches, starting just half of them. He is still searching for his first goal and assist for the club.

Amrabat’s performances have not been necessarily poor, but they have also not been noteworthy. He has often looked a little sluggish, struggled to play the final pass, and failed to answer the call in demanding ties. Unless he majorly turns things around in the final few weeks of the season, a return to Fiorentina might become inevitable.