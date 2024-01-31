Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has claimed Manchester United could sell repeat offender Marcus Rashford in the summer transfer window. He, however, added that the club had not yet finalized their decision, as it was a complex deal.

Marcus Rashford Fined £650,000 Following 12-Hour Drinking Spree

According to The Sun, one of Manchester United’s esteemed academy graduates, Rashford, spent Thursday night (January 27) partying out in Belfast. As a result of his 12-hour tequila-drinking bender, Rashford was in no state to train the following day and called in sick. His hands tied, manager Erik ten Hag left him out of his squad for the FA Cup clash with Newport County on January 28, which ended in a nerve-wracking 4-2 victory for the 20-time English champions.

As a consequence of this disciplinary breach — his third this season — the Red Devils have reportedly decided to dock his two weeks’ wages. The England attacker will miss out on £650,000 ($824,300) due to the sanction. Additionally, there have been reports that United and Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS have grown tired of Rashford’s lack of professionalism and could bump him off the team’s payroll as soon as possible.

Fabrizio Romano Says A Summer Exit Could Be On The Cards For Manchester United Star

In his Daily Briefing column, Romano addressed the issues surrounding the Manchester United poster boy. He said that there was a possibility Rashford would be sold this summer, but it had not been decided yet.

The Italian journalist said (via CaughtOffside):

“After the recent Marcus Rashford controversy, I think his future could be the subject of some discussion this summer, but it’s important to clarify that it’s not something that will be decided now. I’m sure we’ll start hearing stories in the next weeks and months, but at the moment Manchester United are not thinking about it.

“It’s also not easy at all to sign a player like Rashford – a big name at Manchester United, on a big salary and long-term contract. It’s not a simple deal at all, so at the moment nothing is happening, nothing has been planned for the summer. In terms of possibility, yes, but it’s not something that’s been discussed or guaranteed yet.”

Rashford, who is reportedly on Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)’s radar, has been with Manchester United’s senior team since January 2016. He has played 385 games for the club in all competitions, scoring 127 times and providing 74 assists. His contract with the club runs until June 2028.