"The disruption has started pretty quickly" – Gary Neville Lauds Sir Jim Ratcliffe For Making 'Sound Decisions' At Manchester United

Sushan Chakraborty
Manchester United's New Investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe
Manchester United legend Gary Neville has heaped praise on minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe for shaking things up and setting the Red Devils on the “right track.”

Manchester United Have Appointed Omar Berrada As CEO

INEOS CEO Ratcliffe has purchased a 25% stake in Manchester United for a staggering £1.3 billion ($1.65 billion). A lifelong United supporter, Ratcliffe has now complete control over all-things-soccer at the club.

The British billionaire has yet to make an impact in the transfer window, but he has already made his presence felt by appointing Omar Berrada as the club’s CEO, luring him away from rivals Manchester City. Many are considering it as a massive coup by United, as very few people had any idea about this deal (via The Athletic).

Bringing Berrada, who has also worked at Barcelona, may not solve all of Manchester United’s problems, but Neville believes it is a step in the right direction for the struggling English powerhouse.

Neville Lauds Ratcliffe’s Disruptive Impact After Berrada Appointment

On the Gary Neville Podcast, the former England international said:

It looks like Man Utd are making more sound decisions and are on the right track and that can only be a positive. Sir Jim Ratcliffe was not going to come in and not disrupt things. The disruption has started pretty quickly.”

Neville admitted that it would not be easy for Berrada to hit the ground running but outlined a couple of “easy wins” that are there for the taking.

The former right-back added:

It’s a big job to be CEO of Man Utd, when you think of all the things he has to go at. 

But there are also some pretty easy wins straight away. Communication I think is really important, to have that voice that the club haven’t had for the last 10 years. He can form part of a new management structure that can build trust with the fans, us and everybody that watches the club.”

He concluded by saying:

They’ve not had someone who has operated in football for a long time, and that’s really important, but it’s a big task and all eyes are going to be on him.

He’s obviously had a brilliant, amazing grounding at Man City and Barcelona, two of the most successful clubs of the last 15 years.”

Manchester United are currently toiling in eighth place in the Premier League rankings after 21 matches. They are already 11 points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa, making it unlikely for them to secure Champions League soccer for next season.

