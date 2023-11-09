Soccer

Manchester United Have Lost Over $2.7 Million Since Suspending Jadon Sancho

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Jadon Sancho Manchester United
Jadon Sancho Manchester United

On August 26, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag introduced Jadon Sancho off the bench in a closely contested Premier League encounter against Nottingham Forest. He played as a center-forward for 30-odd minutes, failing to do anything of note. The Red Devils bagged a 3-2 victory, and the story of the Englishman’s lackluster outing was swiftly forgotten.

A week later, Ten Hag dropped Sancho from his squad as United made the trip to Arsenal‘s Emirates Stadium. Following the 3-1 defeat to the Gunners, Ten Hag was asked why he left the England international in Manchester. The Dutch tactician cited unconvincing training-pitch performance as the reason behind the snub, which Sancho did not agree with. He promptly took to social media to call his coach a liar, implying he was only being made the “scapegoat”. An apology could have put the matter to bed, but the 23-year-old refused to deliver it.

Manchester United Have Lost Millions Since Sancho Suspension

Upon learning of Sancho’s stance, Ten Hag-led United moved against the player. They initially dropped him from the first team before banishing him from the training sessions as well as team dinners. As per reports, he currently trains with the reserves and does not see eye to eye with the manager.

Of course, Sancho’s suspension has not had much of an impact on his earnings at Manchester United. As per Capology, Sancho takes home a staggering $307,471 per week as his base salary. There is also a bonus of $122,988, but we suspect he might not be earning that component since he has not played for United for the last nine weeks. Factoring in just the base salary, Manchester United have paid Sancho around $2.76 million since suspending him in the first week of September.

Sancho is currently on a $16 million/year deal (base) at Old Trafford, with his contract expiring on June 2026.

Where Do Manchester United And Sancho Stand Right Now?

According to sources, Manchester United and Sancho are currently at an impasse, meaning neither party is willing to budge from their position. Renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano recently said that a “very special” apology from Sancho could compel Ten Hag to bring him back, but the winger is unlikely to take that route. So, a January transfer could be on the cards for Sancho, although he has yet to draw any offers from interested parties.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Jadon Sancho Manchester United
Soccer

LATEST Manchester United Have Lost Over $2.7 Million Since Suspending Jadon Sancho

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  25min
Manchester United Copenhagen
Soccer
Manchester United Suffer Shattering 4-3 Champions League Defeat At Copenhagen, Ten Hag Blames Officials
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  57min

Manchester United cannot seem to catch a break. Days after a narrow 1-0 victory over Premier League rivals Fulham, they suffered another setback, this time against Copenhagen in the UEFA…

Pique In Barcelona Vs. Real Madrid
Soccer
“They were inferior in each round” – Barcelona Icon Gerard Pique Claims Real Madrid’s Last Champions League Win ‘Won’t Be Remembered’
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  21h

Former Barcelona center-back Gerard Pique has sparked controversy with his assessment of Real Madrid’s UEFA Champions League performances, saying Los Blancos’ latest triumph will not be remembered. Pique Suggests Barcelona’s…

PSG Keeper Donnarumma
Soccer
“It was a bit too much” – PSG Superstar Kylian Mbappe Criticizes AC Milan Fans For Giving Gianluigi Donnarumma A Hard Time In Champions League Clash
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  22h
Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag
Soccer
Manchester United Transfer Rumor: Red Devils Could Sell Superstar To A Saudi Pro League Club In January
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 8 2023
Chelsea Boss Mauricio Pochettino
Soccer
Chelsea Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Sheds Light On Blues’ Alleged Interest In Serie A Striker
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 8 2023
Real Madrid Star Eduardo Camavinga
Soccer
Eduardo Camavinga Signs New Real Madrid Contract, Joins Vinicius Jr. & Rodrygo In €1 Billion Club
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 8 2023
Arrow to top