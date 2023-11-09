On August 26, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag introduced Jadon Sancho off the bench in a closely contested Premier League encounter against Nottingham Forest. He played as a center-forward for 30-odd minutes, failing to do anything of note. The Red Devils bagged a 3-2 victory, and the story of the Englishman’s lackluster outing was swiftly forgotten.

A week later, Ten Hag dropped Sancho from his squad as United made the trip to Arsenal‘s Emirates Stadium. Following the 3-1 defeat to the Gunners, Ten Hag was asked why he left the England international in Manchester. The Dutch tactician cited unconvincing training-pitch performance as the reason behind the snub, which Sancho did not agree with. He promptly took to social media to call his coach a liar, implying he was only being made the “scapegoat”. An apology could have put the matter to bed, but the 23-year-old refused to deliver it.

Manchester United Have Lost Millions Since Sancho Suspension

Upon learning of Sancho’s stance, Ten Hag-led United moved against the player. They initially dropped him from the first team before banishing him from the training sessions as well as team dinners. As per reports, he currently trains with the reserves and does not see eye to eye with the manager.

Of course, Sancho’s suspension has not had much of an impact on his earnings at Manchester United. As per Capology, Sancho takes home a staggering $307,471 per week as his base salary. There is also a bonus of $122,988, but we suspect he might not be earning that component since he has not played for United for the last nine weeks. Factoring in just the base salary, Manchester United have paid Sancho around $2.76 million since suspending him in the first week of September.

Sancho is currently on a $16 million/year deal (base) at Old Trafford, with his contract expiring on June 2026.

Where Do Manchester United And Sancho Stand Right Now?

According to sources, Manchester United and Sancho are currently at an impasse, meaning neither party is willing to budge from their position. Renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano recently said that a “very special” apology from Sancho could compel Ten Hag to bring him back, but the winger is unlikely to take that route. So, a January transfer could be on the cards for Sancho, although he has yet to draw any offers from interested parties.