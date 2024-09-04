The 2024-25 summer transfer window slammed shut for the top five European leagues on Friday, August 30. As always, there was a lot of activity throughout the summer, with some of the biggest names in the world switching clubs. Kylian Mbappe’s free transfer to Real Madrid was the summer’s biggest event, whereas Victor Osimhen’s Napoli future also dominated headlines. Shocking many, the Nigerian ultimately joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan, despite drawing interest from Chelsea, Arsenal, Al-Hilal, and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

We will get to mega loans and expensive free agents on another day. Today, we will only concentrate on paid, permanent deals. Below, we will take a look at the 10 most expensive transfers of the 2024-25 summer transfer window.

#10 Michael Olise (Crystal Palace to Bayern Munich): €53 million ($58.61 million)

Michael Olise enjoyed his best-ever Premier League campaign for Crystal Palace last season. Despite missing 19 league matches due to injuries and fitness issues, Olise scored 10 goals and provided six assists in the English top flight. Bayern Munich was impressed with his performances for Palace and paid the English side a hefty €53 million ($58.61 million) fee to sign Olise on a five-year deal.

The 22-year-old has played thrice for Bayern Munich since his move from Palace, claiming an assist.

#9 Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta to Juventus): €54.7 million ($60.49 million)

A versatile midfielder capable of playing in all positions at the heart of the field, Teun Koopmeiners moved from Atalanta to Juventus in a €54.7 million ($60.49 million) deal in the final week of the 2024-25 summer transfer window. The 26-year-old, who has signed a five-year deal with Juventus, spent the last three years at Atalanta, chipping in with 29 goals and 15 assists in 129 appearances in all competitions.

Having moved to Turin just days prior, the Netherlands international has only had the chance to feature in one game for Juventus. He played the entirety of the second half as the Bianconeri played out a goalless draw with AS Roma on September 1.

#8 Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig to FC Barcelona): €55 million ($60.82 million)

After failing to prize top target Nico Williams away from Athletic Club, Barcelona targeted his compatriot, fellow 2024 European Championship (EURO 2024) winner, Dani Olmo. The Blaugrana splurged €55 million ($60.82 million) to sign him from RB Leipzig, tying the 26-year-old to a six-year contract.

Barcelona secured his services on August 9, but having exhausted their salary cap, they could not register him right away. After waiting for two weeks, Olmo finally became a Barcelona player after Ilkay Gundogan moved to Manchester City on a free. Olmo has already proven to be a dynamite in Hansi Flick’s system, scoring in both matches he has played so far.

#7 Amadou Onana (Everton to Aston Villa): €59.35 million ($65.63 million)

Under Unai Emery, Aston Villa clinched a stunning fourth-place finish in the Premier League last season. The Villans are aiming to improve upon their performance this season and they have taken a step in the right direction by signing midfield anchor Amadou Onana from Everton for a hefty €59.35 million ($65.63 million) fee. The 22-year-old has signed a five-year deal with Villa.

Joining in the third week of July, Onana has enjoyed a blistering start to life at Villa. He has appeared in three games for the club, scoring twice. His goals helped Villa to 2-1 wins over West Ham United and Leicester City.

#6 Joao Neves (Benfica to PSG): €59.92 million ($66.26 million)

Weeks before young and gifted defensive midfielder Manuel Ugarte moved to Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) signed Joao Neves from Portuguese side Benfica. The like-for-like switch indicates that Les Parisiens had already worked out a plan to function without Ugarte.

PSG paid €59.92 million ($66.26 million) to sign Neves from Benfica. The French outfit has signed the 19-year-old midfielder on a five-year deal. Neves has enjoyed a sensational start to life in France, chipping in with four assists in three games and contributing to their 100% record.

#5 Moussa Diaby (Aston Villa to Al-Ittihad): €60 million ($66.35 million)

Saudi Arabian powerhouse Al-Ittihad prized away one of the most prolific wingers from the Premier League this season. The 2022-23 Saudi Pro League winners signed Aston Villa’s gifted right-winger Moussa Diaby for a massive €60 million ($66.35 million) fee in July 2024. Diaby, whose market value stood at €55 million ($60.82 million) when he joined Villa, spent just one year at the club before moving to Saudi. He scored 10 times and provided nine assists in 54 games across competitions.

Diaby has started two matches for Al-Ittihad so far but has yet to score or assist. However, given his quality, it will not be long before he gets off the mark.

#4 Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton Wanderers to Chelsea): €60 million ($66.35 million)

Despite being overcrowded, Chelsea shopped like there was no tomorrow in the summer transfer window. They signed as many as 11 players during the summer window, paying for nine players, signing one for free, and getting another on loan. Pedro Neto turned out to be the Blues’ most expensive purchase of the summer, with the club lapping him up for a staggering €60 million ($66.35 million). Neto, who scored 14 goals and provided 24 assists in 135 games across competitions, has signed a seven-year deal with Chelsea, until June 30, 2031.

Neto has played in all three matches for Chelsea in the Premier League so far, providing an assist. He earned his full debut in the 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace on September 1.

#3 Leny Yoro (Lille to Manchester United): €62 million ($68.56 million)

Beating the mighty Real Madrid to the punch, Manchester United signed Leny Yoro from Ligue 1 side Lille for a cool €62 million ($68.56 million) fee on July 18. The gifted 18-year-old signed a five-year contract with the 20-time English champions.

The French youngster was expected to form a formidable center-back pairing alongside Argentine defender Lisandro Martinez, but that dream has yet to materialize. Yoro picked up a serious ankle injury during United’s pre-season tour and was sidelined for three months. As per Transfermarkt, Yoro could return to action in the first week of November.

#2 Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth to Tottenham Hotspur): €64.3 million ($71.11 million)

In arguably the most surprising move of the summer transfer window, Tottenham Hotspur signed Dominic Solanke for a Premier League-high €64.3 million ($71.11 million) fee from Bournemouth. Ange Postecoglou’s side tied the 26-year-old down to a six-year deal, until June 30, 2030.

Solanke, who spent one and a half seasons at Liverpool, has appeared in 216 games for Bournemouth in all competitions — including the Championship in 2020-21 and 2021-22. He scored 77 times and provided 31 assists. He enjoyed a promising Premier League campaign last term, scoring 19 times in 38 games. Solanke played the full 90 as Spurs drew 1-1 with Leicester City on opening day, but missed the following two games due to an ankle injury. There is also little clarity regarding his return date.

#1 Julian Alvarez (Manchester City to Atletico Madrid): €75 million ($82.94 million)

La Liga giants Atletico Madrid pulled off the most expensive transfer of the 2024-25 summer transfer window, signing Julian Alvarez from Premier League holders Manchester City for a whopping €75 million ($82.94 million) fee. Alvarez, who was unhappy with the lack of minutes at Man City, sees his Atletico contract expire on June 30, 2030.

The 24-year-old won it all during his two-year stay in Manchester, including two Premier League titles, one UEFA Champions League, and an FA Cup. He played 103 games for City across competitions, scoring 36 times and providing 18 assists.

Despite having a power-packed squad, Atletico has endured a slow start to La Liga. Los Rojiblancos have won twice and drawn twice in the Spanish top flight, with their key player Alvarez failing to score or assist.