The European Championship aka EURO is the perfect platform for top soccer players to prove their mettle. Every player worth their salt wants to represent their nation in the competition, but only the finest get the call-up.

Things are even tougher for older players, who are often forced to make way for younger players, as soccer is widely seen as a young man’s game. Today, we will check out a few exceptions — players who are included in the final roster despite being in their twilight years.

Continue reading to meet the five oldest warriors in EURO 2024.

#5 Giorgi Loria – Georgia

Aged 38 years and 142 days, Georgia star Giorgi Loria is the oldest goalkeeper to make the cut for the 2024 European Championship. The veteran shot-stopper, who spent the 2023-24 season at Dinamo Tbilisi, has won 77 caps for his country so far.

Georgia will play in the EUROs for the first time this year and, understandably, every player included in the roster will be eager to make an appearance. However, for Loria, it seems a bit difficult, as he is well behind first-choice goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili in the pecking order. So, unless Giorgia book their passage to the last 16 inside the first two Group F games, there is a big chance Loria will retire without playing in the prestigious continental competition.

#4 Jesus Navas – Spain

At 38 years and 209 days, evergreen wide-man Jesus Navas has emerged as the oldest Spanish player in EURO 2024. Navas, whose contract with Sevilla expires on June 30, last played in the competition during Spain’s triumphant run in 2012. He played three matches that year, scoring once.

After failing to make the cut in EURO 2016 and 2020, Navas has returned to the roster as an understudy to right-back Dani Carvajal. However, unless Luis de la Fuente shuffles the pack in the final group stage game, Navas is unlikely to step onto the pitch in Germany.

#3 Luka Modric – Croatia

Real Madrid and Croatia legend Luka Modric, who is 38 years and 282 days old at the time of writing, is the oldest midfielder in EURO 2024. The six-time UEFA Champions League winner is playing in his fifth European Championship this year.

Modric, who is Croatia’s most capped player in history (176 games), has played 14 games in EUROs, scoring thrice and claiming two assists. He cut a frustrating figure in Croatia’s 3-0 defeat to Spain on Saturday (June 15). But we can expect the maestro to return to form for the do-or-die clash against Albania on Wednesday (June 19).

#2 Cristiano Ronaldo – Portugal

The most decorated player playing in EURO 2024, Cristiano Ronaldo is 39 years and 133 days young. The Portugal skipper, who scored a world-best 50 goals for Al-Nassr in all competitions in the 2023-24 season, is set to become the first-ever player to play in six EUROs when he takes to the field this week.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is unsurprisingly the leading scorer in European Championship history. In 25 games in the competition so far, the ex-Real Madrid and Manchester United man has scored 14 times and provided nine assists, lifting the coveted trophy in 2016. A small section of soccer aficionados believe Os Navegadores are better off without their talisman, but luckily for Ronaldo, coach Roberto Martinez still considers him his top man.

#1 Pepe – Portugal

Aged 41 years and 112 days, Portugal center-back Pepe is the oldest player participating in EURO 2024. The ageless wonder remains at the top of his game and should be in the starting XI when Portugal kick off their EURO 2024 journey with a clash against Czechia on Tuesday night (June 18).

Pepe, who played 34 games for FC Porto in the 2023-24 season, is playing in his fifth European Championship this year. He has so far started each of his 19 games in the competition, chipping in with a couple of goals and helping Portugal keep six clean sheets — including the EURO 2016 final against France.