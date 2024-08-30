Soccer

Jadon Sancho Gives ‘Green Light’ For Chelsea Move On Deadline Day As Juventus Are Left Waiting

Olly Taliku
Jadon Sancho’s long and complicated saga at Manchester United might finally be over, with the winger approving a move to Chelsea on deadline day.

Jadon Sancho Keen On Chelsea Move

After a complicated time for Jadon Sancho in Manchester, the 24-year-old seems like he might finally move away from United on deadline day, as he reportedly favours a move to Chelsea.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Sancho has given the ‘green light’ for a move to London this summer but with the clock ticking down on deadline day, both clubs will have to be quick.

Sancho has had a far from easy time with United since joining from Borussia Dortmund in 2021 for £73m and it is fair to say that his exit has been a long time coming.

Last year Sancho was exiled by United, as the winger fell out with Erik Ten Hag during what was a difficult season again. After falling out with his boss, Sancho returned to Borussia Dortmund on loan for the remainder of the campaign where he got back to enjoying his football.

Sancho reached the Champions League final with Dortmund during his brief time in Germany, but he couldn’t quite achieve glory with the Bundesliga side, who narrowly lost out to Real Madrid in the final.

With Chelsea looking to sell Raheem Sterling to Arsenal before the window closes, it seems that the veteran Blues winger will have to leave for their London rivals before Sancho can make his move.

Chelsea haven’t been the only side interested in signing Sancho in the transfer window though, with Juventus also looking into a deal for the Englishman in the last couple of days.

The Serie A side had reportedly been close to agreeing on a deal with Manchester United, but with the move stalling, Juventus have pulled out.

