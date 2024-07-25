Soccer

Report: Real Madrid Mainstay Uninterested In Saudi Move Despite Mega Offer

Sushan Chakraborty
Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger is reportedly not interested in joining Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad, despite getting a mouth-watering offer. Los Blancos are on the same page as Rudiger, as they consider him an untouchable member of the first-team squad.

Al-Ittihad Ready To Pay Big For Real Madrid Ace Antonio Rudiger

After falling short in the Saudi Pro League title race in 2023-24, Al-Ittihad are eager to bolster their squad before the 2024-25 campaign. They already have plenty of firepower up top, spearheaded by Real Madrid legend Karim Benzema, but their defense currently lacks a leader.

Marcos Benito of El Chiringuito TV recently claimed that the Saudi Pro League side had identified Real Madrid center-back Rudiger as the man to lead their defense and were ready to give him a lucrative contract. Al-Ittihad are happy to offer him a net €12-13 ($13.01-14.10) million per season deal to prize him away from the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. According to Capology, Rudiger currently earns around €7 million ($7.59 million) net per season at Real Madrid.

Rudiger Is Not Tempted By Saudi Wages

From Cristiano Ronaldo to Benzema, every top player currently plying their trade in Saudi Arabia left Europe in search of a massive payday, to secure life after retirement. The appeal is undoubtedly massive, but for now, Rudiger is not tempted. According to renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano, the German is fully committed to Real Madrid and wants to see out his contract here. Los Blancos are happy with his decision, as they see him as an integral part of their plans.

Rudiger joined Real Madrid as a free agent ahead of the 2022-23 season. With Eder Militao and David Alaba getting the nod when fit, the 31-year-old has had to wait for his opportunities. And when he finally got them, he made sure to give his all.

Rudiger was particularly impressive in the 2023-24 season, acting as the rock at the back during Militao and Alaba’s injuries. He delivered world-class performances both in La Liga and the UEFA Champions League, helping Los Blancos win both competitions.

The Germany international has played 101 games for Real Madrid in two seasons, scoring four times and providing three assists. His contract with the Merengues runs until June 2026.

