Arsenal Transfer News: Expert Says Gunners Are Closely Monitoring £55 Million Bayern Munich Man

Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta

Top journalist Steve Kay has stated Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane. He, however, cautioned that the potential deal was still in its infancy, with the Gunners still waiting to establish contact with the Bavarians.

Arsenal ace Bukayo Saka is one of the best players in the Premier League. He gives his all in every single match and regularly pops up with important goals and assists, emerging as an integral member of Mikel Arteta’s XI. Saka has done a superb job at keeping himself fit and making himself available for selection over the years. But Arteta’s over-reliance on the winger has increased the risk of burnout.

In the last two seasons, Saka has shown signs of fatigue toward the closing stages, hurting Arsenal’s chances to get important results. Fans and pundits have urged Arteta to take action and bring in a player who can fill in for Saka down the right wing. And as per Kay, they are finally considering making a move.

Arsenal Are Closely Monitoring Bayern Munich Ace Leroy Sane

Bayern Munich winger Sane has emerged as a person of interest, with Kay claiming Arsenal are “really looking at him” as an option for the right wing.

Speaking on KS1TV, he said (via The Boot Room):

There seems to be a pattern emerging here looking at people’s ages, and there’s another one at a similar age who I’ve heard today.

When asked “Who was that who you heard today?”, Kay replied:

You have his picture up there, Leroy Sane. Yeah, very early days on this one, but he’s a player people have mentioned throughout this window and the last window. 

I never had anyone of note say anything to me, but today I heard that Arsenal are really looking at him as an option on that side.

Sane, who is valued at £55 million ($71.65 million), could be an excellent signing for the north Londoners. Thanks to his time with Manchester City, Sane knows how to thrive in the Premier League. He is also well acquainted with Arteta, as they worked together at the Etihad Stadium.

Having spent four years at Bayern Munich, Sane could be open to a new challenge. However, we are not sure if he will agree to play second fiddle to Saka in London.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
