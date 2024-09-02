Soccer

"It was a great moment" – Real Madrid Ace Kylian Mbappe Delighted After Scoring First La Liga Goals, Discusses Vinicius Jr. Relationship & Pressure To Replicate Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe has admitted he is relieved after scoring his first goal in La Liga at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. He also claimed he had no problems working alongside Vinicius Jr. and insisted he was not thinking about becoming the next Cristiano Ronaldo.

Kylian Mbappe Ecstatic After Ending Mini Goal Drought

Arguably the best player in the world, Mbappe, opened his account in La Liga on Sunday night (September 1), scoring a fine brace to propel Los Blancos to a 2-0 victory over Real Betis. It ended a mini goal drought for the Frenchman, as he had not scored for his new employers since the UEFA Super Cup win over Atalanta on August 14.

Speaking to the press after getting off the mark in La Liga, Mbappe said (via 90min):

It was a great moment. I had been hoping to score in this legendary stadium, which I consider the best in the world.

I feel great here. I’ve said it since I arrived, I’m happy. The fans and everyone at the club have shown me a lot of affection, even when I wasn’t scoring. For some players, three games without a goal might not seem like much, but for me, it felt like a lot. Still, the support from the club and the fans has been incredible. It gives me the confidence to give my all for this club and its badge.

Mbappe Happy To Link Up With Real Madrid Teammate Vinicius Jr., Does Not Think About Cristiano Ronaldo

Even before Mbappe became a Real Madrid player, a section of soccer aficionados argued that he could not work alongside Vinicius Jr., as they like to occupy the same positions. The 25-year-old, who took a penalty against Betis ahead of Vinicius Jr., however, does not think that it is a problem.

We are young and famous, it’s normal for people to talk about us,” Mbappe stated about his relationship with teammate Vinicius.

The coach says that we both take penalties. I don’t want to force things, that’s not my mentality.”

Lastly, he addressed comparisons with his idol Ronaldo, respectfully stating he simply wanted to build his own identity.

When asked if he ever felt the pressure of being Ronaldo’s successor, Mbappe said:

I don’t feel the pressure. I don’t think about Cristiano, with all due respect to him.

Cristiano is my idol, yes. But no, I don’t want to follow anything. I don’t want that pressure. I want to be Kylian. I only have the pressure of having to adapt to the team.”

Mbappe will captain France for their upcoming UEFA Nations League clashes against Italy and Belgium on September 6 and 9, respectively. Real Madrid, meanwhile, will return to action with a clash against Real Sociedad on September 15.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
