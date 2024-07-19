Saudi Pro League giants Al-Ittihad are reportedly interested in signing Casemiro in the summer transfer window. Al-Ittihad want the Brazilian midfielder to fill in for N’Golo Kante, who is supposedly heading toward a summer exit.

N’Golo Kante Open To Al-Ittihad Exit

Chelsea legend Kante joined Saudi outfit Al-Ittihad in the summer of 2023, signing a three-year deal. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner bagged a massive $27.8 million-a-season deal with the club, becoming one of the highest-paid players in the world.

Kante performed well in his debut season at Al-Ittihad, scoring twice and providing five assists in 30 appearances in the Saudi Pro League. Owing to his performances, Didier Deschamps not only included him in his final squad for the 2024 European Championship (EURO 2024) but also made him a fixture at the heart of France’s midfield. Les Bleus could not go the distance in Germany, but Kante’s performances did not go unnoticed.

According to talkSPORT, Premier League club West Ham United are interested in signing him this summer, and the former Leicester City midfielder is open to the move.

Al-Ittihad Interested In Manchester United Ace Casemiro

The Saudi outfit do not want to sell Kante this summer, but they are putting a contingency plan in place. As per Spanish outlet Fichajes.net, Al-Ittihad see Manchester United defensive midfielder Casemiro as an ideal replacement for Kante and will try to sign him in the coming weeks.

Al-Ittihad reportedly admire the 31-year-old’s leadership qualities and winning mentality. They also think he still has plenty of soccer left in him. There is a belief that signing Casemiro will help Al-Ittihad become one of the most dominant teams in Saudi Arabia.

Manchester United, meanwhile, need to raise funds to bolster key areas of their team. So, they could happily green-light Casemiro’s switch to Saudi Arabia, granted Al-Ittihad table a lucrative enough offer.

It will not be easy for Al-Ittihad to convince Casemiro to trade Manchester for Riyadh. But the presence of their talisman, Karim Benzema, who spent eight seasons with the midfielder at Real Madrid, could help with negotiations.

Casemiro joined Manchester United from Real Madrid in a shock move in 2022. He has since played 83 games for the club across competitions, scoring 12 times. His contract with the Mancunians expires in June 2026.