Former Wales international Vinnie Jones has claimed Chelsea will not allow Raheem Sterling to join Arsenal or Manchester City, but will happily ship him off to West Ham United. The player-turned-presenter believes the Pensioners will not want to help either team win the Premier League title.

Raheem Sterling Has Become Surplus To Requirements Under Enzo Maresca

Four-time Premier League winner Sterling finds himself in limbo at the moment. New Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has plainly stated he will struggle for minutes if he continues at the club. Naturally, Sterling does not want to jeopardize his career by staying at Stamford Bridge, but he also does not have many options to choose from, thanks to his enormous $395,000-a-week wages.

According to reports, Manchester United has enquired about him and the two clubs are discussing a possible swap deal involving Sterling and Jadon Sancho. West Ham United has thrown their hat in the ring, but not only are they Chelsea’s local rivals, but they also will not be able to pay the entirety of Sterling’s wages. There are teams like Manchester City and Arsenal, who can afford to pay Sterling’s salary, but Jones believes Chelsea will not sell him to the top two clubs in the division.

Vinnie Jones Saddened By Raheem Sterling Situation At Chelsea

Discussing Sterling’s situation and shedding light on his options, Jones said on talkSPORT:

“I just read there, Sterling is only 29, he seems like he is 35, he has been around a long time. But what’s his next move? He is on massive wages. Who is going to take him? Someone like Manchester City or Arsenal? But do Chelsea want to help them win the league?

“If he went to somewhere like West Ham and that, at least Chelsea can say ‘We can control that if he takes half the wages’. He’s in a hard position really, Sterling. He is in a football position which is not really fair on the lad. I call it a football position. I was in it many years ago when I nearly got transferred and then I had the hump. They put me in as captain of Wimbledon. I was then training with the kids. I don’t think Chelsea would want him to go somewhere and help them win the league, that’s the problem.”

Sterling has played 81 games for Chelsea since joining from Manchester City in the summer of 2022. He has scored 19 times and provided 12 assists in all competitions.