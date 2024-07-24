After years of holdup, La Liga holders Real Madrid have finally managed to secure the services of arguably the best player in the world, Kylian Mbappe. Fascinatingly, Los Blancos did not have to pay a single dime in transfer fees. The French superstar moved to the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium as a free agent, having run down his contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Since Real Madrid did not have to fork out a massive sum up-front, many expected Mbappe to be on the most lucrative contract in Europe. However, as per the data from Capology, not one but two Barcelona stars will make more than the 25-year-old in the 2024-25 season.

Below, we will check out who they are and list the top 10 highest-earners in La Liga in the process. Let’s begin!

#10 Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid): €14.5 million ($15.73 million)

Kicking off the list is arguably the best goalkeeper in Europe, Real Madrid’s No. 1, Thibaut Courtois. The Belgian shot-stopper, who joined Madrid from Chelsea for €35 million ($37.96 million) in August 2018, is on a €14.5 million ($15.73 million) per year deal. His contract, which he extended in August 2021, runs until June 2026.

After a difficult debut season, Courtois has come into his own at Real Madrid, improving with every passing month. He has played 235 games for Los Blancos, keeping 96 clean sheets and conceding 219 goals. His heroics between the sticks have helped Madrid to three La Liga titles and two UEFA Champions Leagues. Courtois’ best display in a Real Madrid shirt came in the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League final against Liverpool, during which he made nine key saves to propel his team to a 1-0 victory.

#9 Federico Valverde (Real Madrid): €15 million ($16.27 million)

The man Toni Kroos elected to wear his No. 8 jersey, Federico Valverde, is one of the top earners in La Liga. The Uruguayan midfielder is on a €15 million ($16.27 million) per year contract at the club, with his present deal not expiring until June 30, 2029.

Valverde transferred from Penarol to Real Madrid Castilla for €5 million ($5.42 million) in July 2016. After proving his mettle with the B team and then at Deportivo La Coruna, Valverde earned the call-up to the seniors, and he has not looked back since. He has played 258 games for Los Blancos since the 2018-19 season, scoring 21 times and providing 23 assists. The formidable midfielder has helped the club to two UEFA Champions League trophies and three La Liga titles amongst other honors.

#8 Ilkay Gundogan (Barcelona): €16.6 million ($18 million)

Manchester City legend Ilkay Gundogan joined Barcelona as a free agent in July 2023. Delighted to secure his services without paying anything to Man City, Barcelona awarded a massive €16.6 million ($18 million) per year contract to the central midfielder. Gundogan, 33, sees his current deal expire in June 2025 but there is provision for a one-year extension.

Gundogan hit the ground running in the Catalan capital. He was at the heart of every encouraging passage of play and made his teammates look better. The German played 51 matches for Barca across competitions, scoring five times and providing 14 assists.

#7 Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid): €18.7 million ($20.28 million)

The poster boy of La Liga and England, Jude Bellingham joined Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund for a whopping €103 million ($111.71 million) fee in July 2023. He agreed to a six-year deal worth €18.7 million ($20.28 million).

Bellingham enjoyed a smashing debut season at Real Madrid, winning the La Liga and UEFA Champions League with his new club. He finished the season as one of the best players in the world, contributing with 23 goals and 13 assists in 42 games for the club across competitions. Bellingham did not look at his best for England in the 2024 European Championship (EURO 2024), but he still chipped in with invaluable goals to help his country to the final.

#6 Vinicius Jr. (Real Madrid): €20.8 million ($22.56 million)

Easily the best winger in La Liga, Vinicius Jr., deservedly earns massive wages at Real Madrid. As per the data from Capology, the Brazilian left-winger pockets €20.8 million ($22.56 million) per year at the Santiago Bernabeu. His current deal — signed in October 2023 — will run until June 30, 2027.

Joining from Brazilian side Flamengo for a €45 million ($48.81 million) fee in 2018, Vinicius Jr. has enjoyed a meteoric rise to stardom at Real Madrid. Going from a kid who drew criticism because of his poor finishing to the ever-reliable source of goals and assists, the No. 7 has come quite far. His heroics have helped Real Madrid two three La Liga titles and two UEFA Champions Leagues in the last six seasons, and we believe the best is yet to come.

The 24-year-old, who is one of the frontrunners for the 2024 Ballon d’Or, has played 264 games for the Merengues, scoring 83 times and providing 75 assists.

#5 Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid): €20.8 million ($22.56 million)

The only Atletico Madrid player to break this Real Madrid-Barcelona duopoly, Jan Oblak takes home a cool €20.8 million ($22.56 million) per year. The talented goalkeeper sees his current deal expire in June 2028.

Oblak has cemented his place as one of the best goalkeepers in La Liga history since joining from Benfica in July 2014. The Slovenian has played 446 games for Los Rojiblancos in all competitions, keeping a staggering 207 clean sheets and conceding 368 goals. His bravado has helped Atletico Madrid to a La Liga title and a UEFA Europa League, amongst other honors.

#4 David Alaba (Real Madrid): €22.5 million ($24.40 million)

One of the most versatile defenders in the game, David Alaba, joined Real Madrid as a free agent in July 2021, having run down his contract with Bayern Munich. Alaba signed a lucrative five-year contract with the club worth €22.5 million ($24.40 million) per year.

Alaba filled in for Sergio Ramos at the heart of the Real Madrid defense in his debut season and helped them to the UEFA Champions League, La Liga, and the Spanish Super Cup. Unfortunately, the 2021-22 season turned out to be Alaba’s best, with him spending a large chunk of the last two seasons on the sidelines. The Austrian, who is recovering from an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) tear, has played 102 games for the All-Whites, scoring five times and providing nine assists.

#3 Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid): €31.2 million ($33.84 million)

In third place, we have Real Madrid’s latest signing Kylian Mbappe. The former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacker signed a five-year deal with Los Merengues earlier in July, which would see him earn a staggering €31.2 million ($33.84 million) per year at the club.

Mbappe, who helped France to the 2018 FIFA World Cup title, is considered one of the most complete forwards of this century. Not only is he capable of scoring on cue but he also has the ability to pick out his better-positioned teammates with inch-perfect through-balls. During his seven-season stay at the Parc des Princes, he demonstrated said skills time and again, emerging as their leading scorer and goal contributor. He played 308 games for the Parisians, scoring 256 times and claiming 108 assists. His heroics led PSG to six Ligue 1 titles and four Coupe de France trophies amongst other honors.

#2 Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona): €33.5 million ($36.33 million)

One of the finest strikers of the 21st century, Robert Lewandowski forced his way out of Bayern Munich in August 2022. Barcelona, eager to get the striker, paid €45 million to complete the move. They also handed him a staggering €33.5 million ($36.33 million)/year contract, making him the best-paid forward in the division.

Lewandowski has not been at his prolific best in Catalonia, but he has still been their most impactful forward over the last couple of years. In the 2022-23 season, the Polish striker scored 23 goals in 34 La Liga games, winning the Pichichi Trophy and firing Barcelona to the title. He also helped Barcelona to the Supercopa de Espana trophy, scoring twice in two matches.

Lewandowski was in decent form in the 2023-24 season as well, scoring 26 times in 49 games across competitions. Barcelona, however, failed to perform as a unit and finished without winning a single trophy.

#1 Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona): €37.5 million ($40.67 million)

With a yearly salary of €37.5 million ($40.67 million), Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong is by far the highest-paid player in La Liga. The Dutchman still has just under two years remaining on his Barca deal (until June 2026).

De Jong joined the Blaugrana from Ajax for a hefty €86 million ($93.27 million) fee in July 2019. The central midfielder has shown his class time and again, but he has not been able to become the metronome the Blaugrana expected. According to reports, the club are prepared to sell him this summer to fund their other purchases, but his astronomical salary is discouraging clubs from potentially making a move.

De Jong, who is currently nursing an ankle injury, has played 213 matches for the club across competitions, scoring 17 times and providing 21 assists. He has won one La Liga title, one Copa del Rey, and one Supercopa de Espana with the Catalan giants.